15 Succulents That Bloom With Bright Yellow Flowers

By Kailen Skewis
 4 days ago

Who doesn't love the sight of cheery yellow blossoms all year long? Bright tulips and daffodils rule spring, golden black-eyed Susans are often used in the summer, fall brings yellow marigolds and sunflowers, and winter finishes it all off with some blooming wintersweet and witch hazel. However, what each of these flowering plants has in common is that they all require different levels of attentive care. Not to mention, many are treated as annuals in certain climates, or they simply don't live very long. So if you are looking for yellow-blooming plants that you won't have to maintain year after year, flowering succulents and cacti could be right up your alley.

Warm-weather and low-maintenance plants, such as aloe vera, Christmas cacti, and eastern prickly pear cacti, can all be easily grown indoors or outdoors, and they consistently bloom as long as the temperatures are high enough. Longfield Gardens suggests using yellow blooming plants in your home garden to bring forth good cheer and a sunny glow. Many succulent and cacti species produce flowers of this color; you just have to know what you're looking for. For your pleasure, we've compiled a list of 15 different plants with fleshy leaves and sharp spines that flower with bright yellow blossoms in all four seasons.

Basketball Plant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ndq31_0iq5MYyr00

The basketball plant (Euphorbia obesa) is known for its round shape that makes it look like a green, leathery ball. Sometimes, older basketball plants become taller and more cylindrical as they age, which makes them harder to identify. One way you can recognize the succulent is by looking at its yellow flowers that bloom in the summer, as per Planet Desert .

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun to partial shade

Soil Type: Coarse and well-draining

Size: 6 to 12 inches tall

Pulido's Echeveria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xxK2L_0iq5MYyr00

Pulido's echeveria (Echeveria pulidonis) is a member of the stonecrops family. Because of this, it is commonly mistaken for its cousins, such as lipstick echeveria, Mexican gems, and the painted lady. However, this plant has similar growing conditions to other echeveria species like these. It needs some direct sunlight each day, well-draining soil, and very little water, notes San Marcos Growers .

Bloom Season: Winter and spring

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full sun to partial shade

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: Less than 1 foot tall

Bishop's Hat Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GB87D_0iq5MYyr00

The bishop's hat cactus (Astrophytum myriostigma) can be identified by its unique star shape that is created by the succulent's four or five ribs. It's on these ribs that the yellow flowers appear in the summer. Typically, the blooms are somewhat large compared to the rest of the plant, and they are funnel-shaped. The University of Arizona states that they are also fragrant, which helps attract pollinators.

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 7 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun to light shade

Soil Type: Well-draining sand and chalk

Size: Up to 5 feet tall

Monk's Hood Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTHYm_0iq5MYyr00

The monk's hood cactus (Astrophytum ornatum), also called the star cactus, is a unique succulent plant that grows into a twisted, columnar shape, as described by Mountain Crest Gardens . The stem shows off several ribs, which are lined with yellow spines. When planted in direct sunlight and well-draining soil, these cacti produce yellow flowers in the summer.

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: Up to 6 feet tall

Golden Barrel Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rA41_0iq5MYyr00

The golden barrel cactus (Echinocactus grusonii) is known to be one of the most popular and well-known cacti overall, per the University of Vermont . It is easily recognized by its spherical body lined with many ribs that are covered in yellowish spines. Like other blooming cacti, the golden barrel cactus gives life to yellow flowers in the summer, which are described as bell-shaped.

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full sun

Soil Type: Coarse and well-draining

Size: 2 to 3 feet tall

Sand Dollar Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsMZT_0iq5MYyr00

Sand dollar cacti (Astrophytum asterias), which can look quite similar to the basketball cactus, is a round succulent that also produces yellow flowers in the summer, as told by Planet Desert . The sand dollar cactus is a very low-maintenance plant; however, it grows quite slowly. With some light shade and well-draining soil, it should thrive indoors or outdoors as long as it doesn't experience temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Partial shade

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: 6 to 12 inches tall

Pincushion Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAFwU_0iq5MYyr00

Pincushion cacti (Mammillaria spp.) are among the most popular succulents people keep. They are easy to grow, long-lasting, and bloom with flowers that may be yellow, green, pink, red, or white, as noted by North Carolina State Extension . Additionally, they produce pups that can be propagated to grow more cacti that can be given as gifts or added to your houseplant collection.

Bloom Season: Summer and fall

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun or partial shade

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: 1 inch tall to 1 foot tall

Echeveria 'Dondo'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBH9i_0iq5MYyr00

Echeveria 'Dondo' (Echeveria derenbergii x E. runyonii or Echeveria derenbergii x E. setosa) is a beautiful and uniform succulent plant that features blue-green leaves and flower stalks that show off yellow or orange blooms above the fleshy foliage, as per San Marcos Growers . Little is known about the parentage of Echeveria 'Dondo,' which makes its origin unclear. Still, it has similar care needs to other Echeveria species.

Bloom Season: Spring to winter

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Partial shade

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: Less than 1 foot tall

Christmas Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJoup_0iq5MYyr00

Christmas cacti (Schlumbergera russelliana) are common indoor plants that are grown for their flowers that appear during the holiday season, hence their name. North Carolina State Extension mentions that this cactus most often shows off pink or red blooms, but some varieties can have yellow, purple, or white blossoms instead.

Bloom Season: Fall and winter

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun

Soil Type: Moist and well-draining

Size: 6 inches to 1 foot tall

Balloon Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgBhf_0iq5MYyr00

The balloon cactus (Parodia magnifica) gets its name from its balloon-like shape. This species of cacti are native to Southern Brazil, and it is extremely easy to care for. Still, Planet Desert warns that you should never overwater the balloon cactus, or else you risk root rot or rot from the inside, which can cause irreversible damage.

Bloom Season: Summer to fall

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun

Soil Type: Well-draining chalk, sand, or loam

Size: 10 inches to 1 foot tall

Aloe Vera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmobD_0iq5MYyr00

Aloe (Aloe barbadensis) is a well-known succulent that is grown indoors and outdoors worldwide. However, few people realize that when you provide the plant with exactly what it needs, it will bloom with beautiful flowers that can be yellow or red. Keep in mind; aloe vera is unlikely to produce flowers indoors, so place yours outside if you want it to bloom, as said by the University of Florida .

Bloom Season: Late winter to spring

USDA Growing Zone: 8 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun to partial shade

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: Up to 2 feet tall

Eastern Prickly Pear Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CjZcZ_0iq5MYyr00

The eastern prickly pear cactus (Opuntia humifusa) produces gorgeous and delicate yellow flowers in the summer. These large blooms can become more than 3 inches wide, so they make for a stunning display of color indoors or outdoors. In addition, according to Prairie Moon Nursery , the blooms attract a range of beneficial insects and pollinators, such as beetles, bees, and butterflies.

Bloom Season: Summer

USDA Growing Zone: 4 to 9

Growing Conditions: Full sun

Soil Type: Sandy and well-draining

Size: 6 inches tall

Mexican Gem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MrcT_0iq5MYyr00

The Mexican gem cactus (Echeveria elegans) is another Echeveria species that is often grown as a houseplant. These plants need plenty of direct sunlight, little water, and well-draining soil. Usually, the cactus, also referred to as Mexican hens and chicks, Mexican snowball, and the white Mexican rose, blooms with yellow flowers on thin stalks, but they may also appear orange or pink, as per the North Carolina State Extension .

Bloom Season: Spring to winter

USDA Growing Zone: 9 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun to partial shade

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: Less than 1 foot tall

Schlosser Cactus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ojy4_0iq5MYyr00

The schlosser cactus (Notocactus schlosseri) has a round stem covered in star-like spines that are reddish-orange. The cactus will stay small when grown in a container, but if it is given room to grow, it can become about 8 inches tall and 5 inches wide, as pointed out by Mountain Crest Gardens . As spring comes to an end, this plant will produce one or more large yellow flowers that are typically 2 inches across.

Bloom Season: Spring

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 11

Growing Conditions: Full sun

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: Up to 8 inches tall

Kalanchoe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qe6HN_0iq5MYyr00

Kalanchoe plants (Kalanchoe blossfeldiana) are part of a widely loved succulent species that blooms with clusters of brightly colored flowers in the spring. Whether grown indoors or outdoors, its blossoms aren't affected much, but it cannot withstand cold weather. As stated by Clemson Cooperative Extension , kalanchoe plants need little maintenance as long as they are given well-draining soil and lots of direct sunlight.

Bloom Season: Early spring

USDA Growing Zone: 10 to 12

Growing Conditions: Full sun

Soil Type: Well-draining

Size: 8 inches to 1 foot tall

Read this next: 15 Types Of Yellow Flowering Ground Covers That Are Good For Your Garden

vinlove.net

Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars

During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Family Handyman

How To Winterize Hydrangeas

I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
The Saginaw News

A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001

We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

NOAA winter outlook predicts another La Niña and no end to extreme drought

Winter is coming, and U.S. forecasters are predicting the extreme drought that is affecting more than half of the country will continue, especially out West. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's winter outlook, which was released Thursday by the National Weather Service, La Niña — a weather phenomenon caused by the natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean — will return for the third consecutive winter.
OREGON STATE
gardeningknowhow.com

How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants

Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
BobVila

Can Hydrangeas Grow in Pots?

Can hydrangeas grow in pots? Many of these shrubs (some called snowball bushes for their spherical heads of blooms that are ideal for drying) are too large to be contained easily, growing from 10 to 20 feet high. However, dwarf and low-growing hydrangea varieties can thrive in pots. If you...
a-z-animals.com

Pee Gee Hydrangea vs. Limelight Hydrangea: What Are The Differences?

Pee Gee Hydrangea vs. Limelight Hydrangea: What Are The Differences?. Many people consider hydrangeas to be an unrivaled beauty among shrubs for their large flower heads that bloom plentifully in vibrant blue, pink, purple, and white hues. Among these pee gee and limelight hydrangeas are two of the most popular varieties. But how can you know which one you are looking at, and how do you decide which to plant at your home? This article compares and contrasts pee gee and limelight hydrangeas so that you can learn how to identify each type. We will review the main differences, considerations when deciding to cultivate one or the other, and how you can begin growing them in your own garden. So let’s learn about pee gee hydrangea vs. limelight hydrangea!
gardeningknowhow.com

Splitting Plants in Autumn

This year’s fall garden to-do list includes dividing perennials for a new bed that I’m planning to put in. Along the driveway we have old looking (and by old, I mean ancient) cinder blocks that the previous owner put in. I hate them, but it’s easier to work with the concrete blocks rather than pull them all out. I already have a smaller bed that I added a few years ago with plants growing next to and around these blocks, which helps camouflage them. I want to add onto this by working my way along the remainder of the driveway. There’s another bed a few feet down too where my monstrous forsythia shrub grows. I’d like to connect this to the other bed.
GreenMatters

Gardening Without Raised Beds Can Save You Time and Money

A lot of people love using raised beds in their gardens — and understandably so. There are many benefits to using raised beds, and they look pretty nice too. But they aren’t always the best or most convenient option for everyone. Luckily, gardening without raised beds is relatively...
Gardenista

Gardening 101: Spindle

Spindle: Euonymus (alatus and europaeus) Amid the decadent colors of fall, spindle, or spindle tree, adds another dimension. With retina-confusing orange berries popping out of hot pink cases, they are fantastically psychedelic. The foliage can be just as arresting, giving the Asian natives (Euonymus alatus) the common name ‘burning bush’, although the Europeans (Euonymus europaeus) deliver on leaf color as well. In a garden that is relaxed enough to tolerate certain prized specimens that sing for only one season, spindle is a must.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

