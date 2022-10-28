Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary scene
One of the best opportunities to try Grand Rapids restaurants kicks off this week. The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR starts Friday, Nov. 4 and runs until Saturday, Nov. 12. More than 40 restaurants will participate in this year’s celebration of the West Michigan culinary scene, which is organized by Experience Grand Rapids.
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
Morning Belle opening new restaurant in Breton Village
A popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot is opening its third location next month.
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
As problems pile up, Detroit developer reworks plan for Grand Rapids furniture company property
GRAND RAPIDS — As a housing shortage continues to plague Grand Rapids, a Detroit developer is reconfiguring its plan for a massive apartment complex southwest of downtown that’s been hitting speed bumps since last year. Detroit-based Sturgeon Bay Partners is in the process of retooling a previously announced...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tanger Outlets welcomes Lids
A new sports apparel shop has opened in Grand Rapids. Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids last week said it added Lids to the shopping center. The new 800-square-foot space features headwear, jerseys and accessories from major sports leagues and fashion brands. “Our goal is to bring shoppers the best selection of...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Rustic Roots serves large selection of artisan food, drinks
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Rustic Roots has grown into a local favorite in the Grand Haven area for the pickiest of eaters to chow down on power bowls, quesadillas, sandwiches, raw juices and more. Owner Stacey Arnold opened the business, at 216 Washington Ave., in August 2019 before the COVID-19...
Bell’s Eccentric Day poised to return to Kalamazoo brewery
KALAMAZOO, MI — Halloween is not the only opportunity to dress up in Kalamazoo. The 31st installment of the annual Bell’s Eccentric Day will return Dec. 2 to the Eccentric Café, 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave, allowing revelers to come as they aren’t — dressing instead in outlandish get-ups as their alter egos.
thecollegiatelive.com
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
Bye-bye ArtPrize: Grand Rapids community, artists bid farewell to competition that leaves legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From giant fire-breathing dragon sculptures to a delicately curated social commentary installation on the death sentence, ArtPrize has certainly given its attendees a lot to talk about during the last 13 years. The talk about the artwork, the economic impact on the community and the...
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Manufacturing leader earns talent award
A local business leader recently was awarded for his talent development work in the manufacturing industry. Steve Heethuis, training director at NN Mobile Solutions in Kentwood and chair of West Michigan Works! regional talent council Discover Manufacturing, recently earned the 2022 Michigan Manufacturers Association Talent Champion of the Year Award.
After 13 Years Grand Rapid’s Popular ArtPrize is Saying Goodbye
After 13 years of drawing thousands of visitors from around the world to Michigan, the international art contest ArtPrize is calling it a day. In a press release on Thursday, October 27th, it was announced that a new format, "ArtPrize 2.0" would take its place through a partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University are leading the new development.
Grand Rapids jewelry store reopening after fire damage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids business is reopening after a fire next door severely damaged the building. The city has granted Dime and Regal a temporary occupation permit so they can get their doors open in the next few days. "They basically have met all the qualifications...
Has It Become Too Dangerous To Walk Your Dog In Grand Rapids?
Call me dramatic if you want, but while walking my dogs Benny and Paddy the other day in my neighborhood (Midtown / Eastown) I had several close calls with things that were left on the ground and could have ended badly if they had gotten a hold of them. Has...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
Comments / 1