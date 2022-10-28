ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary scene

One of the best opportunities to try Grand Rapids restaurants kicks off this week. The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR starts Friday, Nov. 4 and runs until Saturday, Nov. 12. More than 40 restaurants will participate in this year’s celebration of the West Michigan culinary scene, which is organized by Experience Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tanger Outlets welcomes Lids

A new sports apparel shop has opened in Grand Rapids. Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids last week said it added Lids to the shopping center. The new 800-square-foot space features headwear, jerseys and accessories from major sports leagues and fashion brands. “Our goal is to bring shoppers the best selection of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI

The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
HOLLAND, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Manufacturing leader earns talent award

A local business leader recently was awarded for his talent development work in the manufacturing industry. Steve Heethuis, training director at NN Mobile Solutions in Kentwood and chair of West Michigan Works! regional talent council Discover Manufacturing, recently earned the 2022 Michigan Manufacturers Association Talent Champion of the Year Award.
KENTWOOD, MI
1470 WFNT

After 13 Years Grand Rapid’s Popular ArtPrize is Saying Goodbye

After 13 years of drawing thousands of visitors from around the world to Michigan, the international art contest ArtPrize is calling it a day. In a press release on Thursday, October 27th, it was announced that a new format, "ArtPrize 2.0" would take its place through a partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University are leading the new development.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

