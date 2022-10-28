ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fcfreepress

Vehicle Recalls that May Impact You

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Tesla recalling over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles over seat belt issue

(CBS DETROIT) - Tesla is recalling over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2022 over a seat belt issue.According to the recall alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the seat belt buck in the second row left seat, and the seat belt anchor in the second row middle seat may have been wrongly reassembled during vehicle service.The NHTSA said owners can expect a letter by Dec. 20. Owners can go to a Tesla service site and have their seat belts examined for free.
ConsumerAffairs

Chrysler recalls Jeeps and Ram trucks with diesel engines

Chrysler is recalling 60,413 model year 2020-2022 Jeep Wranglers, Ram 1500s, and model year 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiators equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. The high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) may fail, causing an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. So far this year, Chrysler has recalled nearly 1.5 million...
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago

The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
fcfreepress

Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

