Another Recall For Ram 1500, Jeep Gladiator And Wrangler Models, This Time For Seat Belts
The U.S. arm of the Stellantis group has issued a recall for a number of 2022 Ram 1500, 2021 Jeep Wrangler, and 2022 Jeep Gladiator models because of an potential problem related to the front seat belt retractors. The car manufacturer has revealed that certain front seat belt retractors may...
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Tesla recalling over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles over seat belt issue
(CBS DETROIT) - Tesla is recalling over 24,000 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2022 over a seat belt issue.According to the recall alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the seat belt buck in the second row left seat, and the seat belt anchor in the second row middle seat may have been wrongly reassembled during vehicle service.The NHTSA said owners can expect a letter by Dec. 20. Owners can go to a Tesla service site and have their seat belts examined for free.
Urgent recall for 75,000 Audi & Volkswagens over engine problems – warning signs to look for & list of cars affected
AN urgent recall has been issued by Audi and Volkswagen due to a potentially dangerous flaw inherent in several cars that may lead to engine failure. Up to 75,000 vehicles sold are at risk for this possibly life-threatening issue with the cars. The 2021, 2022, and 2023 Audi Q5s and...
Chrysler recalls Jeeps and Ram trucks with diesel engines
Chrysler is recalling 60,413 model year 2020-2022 Jeep Wranglers, Ram 1500s, and model year 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiators equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. The high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) may fail, causing an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. So far this year, Chrysler has recalled nearly 1.5 million...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Kia recalls 70K SUVs, advises owners not to park them near their homes
Kia issued a recall for nearly 72,000 Sportage SUVs on Wednesday due to a continued risk of an engine fire. This is the second time the Korean automobile company recalled this Sportage SUV model. The 2008 and 2009 model Kia Sportage SUVs have been recalled for a risk of an...
