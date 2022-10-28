American Diabetes Association beginning preparations for 2023 ‘Tour De Cure’ event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) – The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is beginning preparations for its ‘Tour De Cure’ event. This year, the fundraiser is being separated into two events.

One in the Finger Lakes region kicking off from the Xerox Campus with riders from Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse. The second event will be the Capitol Region Tour, which is coming back for the first time since 2019 and will take place just down the thruway in Albany.

Tour de Cure is the ADA’s main awareness event, raising funds for diabetes research, education, and advocacy to help achieve its mission of serving the 37 million Americans living with diabetes.

ADA Update NY executive director, Jeff Collins says supporting those living with diabetes is important especially since almost everyone has been impacted by diabetes in some way.

“The numbers are staggering. Across the country, and here in New York state, as well. And the tour to cure provides a lot. Not only does it provide funding for research, for advocacy efforts, for all the resources, such as our call center for people to utilize, but it also creates a sense of community and opportunity to gather and feel connected,” Collins said.

Tour de Cure chair, Todd Buzard got involved because of his son Ryan who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at 8 years old.

“Although a diagnosis such as this isn’t positive in itself, our family wanted to bring something positive to our life and the lives of others living with diabetes,” Buzard said. “Ryan and I have cycled in the event multiple times and we look forward to it each year. When Ryan was first diagnosed, he would give himself shots of insulin and prick his finger to check his blood glucose levels multiple times per day. Today, he wears a blood glucose meter and an insulin pump and he no longer pricks himself with needles on a regular basis. Advances in these technologies are possible in part due to the work that the ADA does.”

Buzard says his son’s life is better now because of advances in these technologies made possible3 by funds raised from events like ‘Tour de Cure.’

“He is almost 15 years now and is living his best life. My family and I are happy to support the ADA and participate in a truly wonderful community event,” Buzard said.

Tour de Cure: Finger Lakes Region will take place on Saturday, June 10th, at Xerox Campus in Webster, and Tour de Cure: Capital Region is set for Sunday, June 4th, at Ellms Family Farm, Ballston Spa, N.Y.

To register in the Finger Lakes region, click here , and to sign up in the Capital Region, click here .

