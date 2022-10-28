Read full article on original website
The day the giant camel came to town
I want to begin this week’s column by thanking the WDN readers for the wonderful responses some of my columns have received I truly love writing the column and reading some of the many questions I have received from people. Many have requested me to track down and investigate the stories they have heard growing up in the greater Washington area. A lot of these stories have been passed down as folklore and fanciful stories in many families for decades. When I get a request to find out if the stories are true, that inspires me to learn more about Washington’s history as well as find the origin of the stories.
Swim Guide goes year-round
Sound Rivers is taking water-quality testing year-round. For five years, the conservation organization has provided the public service that lets people know where it’s safe to swim in local waterways, from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound — but only from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Now,...
Church bicentennial celebrations not a coincidence
When noticing the number of churches in downtown Washington celebrating bicentennials, one may wonder why the celebrations happen to occur seemingly at the same time. Jill High satiates a person’s curiosity in a chapter she authored for “Washington and the Pamlico.”. When he established the town of Washington...
Ayden man sentenced to 110 months for firearm offense
From U.S. Attorney Michael Easley / Eastern District of North Carolina. NEW BERN, N.C. –– An Ayden man was sentenced today to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On October 12, 2021, Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pled guilty to the charge. According to court documents, on January 10, 2019, officers with the Greenville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Rice. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away. Officers saw Rice throw a bag out of the car window. After Rice struck another vehicle at an intersection, the chase was cancelled for safety reasons. Officers recovered the bag Rice threw from the window, which contained a loaded .223 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine, ammunition, 28 grams of marijuana, Rice’s wallet and identification card.
Southside and Washington advance in soccer playoffs
Southside and Washington had homefield advantage in the first round of the state soccer playoffs and used it to advance with decisive victories Monday night. Washington, the 13th seed in the 2A East bracket roared out of the gate with three goals in the first six minutes for a 7-1 victory over Eastern Plains Conference opponent and 20thseeded North Pitt.
No playoff game for Southside Friday
The Southside Seahawks were supposed to open the 1A football playoffs at home Friday night against Rocky Mount Prep. Instead, they’ll have the night off. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky Mount Prep (1-8) is 27th. The Jaguars only victory came by forfeit against Northampton County after it was determined they used an ineligible player in a game Northampton actually won by a huge margin.
Pair arrested in Aurora assault case
During the early morning hours of Monday, October 24th, 2022, the owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted as he arrived at the restaurant to open for business. It appears the suspects in this case were lying in wait for him to arrive. During the incident the 75-year-old victim suffered severe injuries to his head and both arms.
Lady Raiders claim second straight championship
Same gym, same opponent, same result. The Pungo Christian Academy girls volleyball team claimed their second straight NCISAA 1A state championship with a 3-0 sweep of The Albemarle School in front of a capacity crowd on Hank Stoop Court Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heel Independent Conference rivals met for the...
Make your voice heard, vote
You may be tired of the television ads attacking candidates at what seems like every commercial break. You might be fed up with the never-ending noise from cable-TV pundits, shouting at you across the airways. You could be weary from sorting through an inbox full of campaign emails, asking daily...
New BHM Director shares about new computer classes
Libraries are important elements to any town or city, because they can be a learning environment for all ages, says Karey Blanchard who became the BHM (Beaufort, Hyde, Martin) Regional Library Director in February. “Literacy is one of the topics that really makes America and our counties very strong from...
Top Three: County teams go out winners behind big performances
All three county football teams won their last regular season game on Senior Night with solid performances from seniors and underclassmen. Marcus Clayton-the Northside senior tailback came back from two weeks in the concussion protocol with 155 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers 54-8 rout of Pamlico County. Clayton broke off scoring runs of 40 and 42 yards to put Northside (6-4) ahead early. The Panthers piled up 378 yards rushing.
