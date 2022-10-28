Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa
Scott Jensen's closing argument: Minnesota policies can be like Iowa. Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen brought Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Twin Cities on Monday, making his closing argument that Minnesota has a chance to enact conservative policies if voters here elect a GOP governor for the first time since 2006.
fox9.com
2022 Elections in Minnesota: How to register to vote, find your polling place
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will cast ballots for governor, state offices, House of Representatives and more. Most polls open on Election Day, Nov. 8, at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.
knsiradio.com
Dr. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk, MN GOP Leaders Stop in St. Cloud on Heal Minnesota Fly Around
(KNSI) — Minnesota’s Republican Party hosted a series of Get Out the Vote rallies, including a stop in St. Cloud. The rallies were part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour and featured candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen, lieutenant governor candidate Matt Birk, and Minnesota GOP chairman David Hann. Party leaders say the focus is on crime, improving reading levels for students, and dealing with inflation in local economies.
redlakenationnews.com
Voters of color critical to Minnesota Democrats' midterm hopes
Minnesota candidates are taking their pitches to the pulpits in Black parishes, translating campaign material into Spanish, Somali and Hmong and courting voters from Minneapolis to Worthington who often don't hear from either political party. In the final weeks of the campaign, Minnesota Democrats in particular are increasing their intensity...
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
mprnews.org
Walz, Jensen clash in final debate before Election Day
Incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen sparred Friday over issues ranging from education to the state's COVID-19 response during a noon debate in St. Paul hosted by MPR News. It was the last scheduled chance for the candidates to confront each other in person before Election...
Walz-Jensen race for Minnesota governor closes where it started: COVID-19
The 2022 campaign Minnesota has focused mostly on inflation, public safety and abortion. Those are the top three issues that voters cite in nearly every statewide poll. So, of course, the final debate Friday between the leading candidates for governor spent an inordinate amount of time on … COVID-19? During a 60-minute debate that sounded more like an argument, Gov. Tim Walz defended the state’s response to the pandemic, and GOP challenger Scott Jensen criticized it. In turn, Walz attacked Jensen’s national prominence as a COVID skeptic, and Jensen defended it.
WTIP
Minnesota poll numbers continue to swing as midterms near
Rising prices for gas and groceries, abortion rights and violent crime are the top issues for Minnesota voters who responded to the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. Greta Kaul is an associate editor at MinnPost. She spoke with WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs in late October about the poll results and what they mean, and don’t mean, for Minnesota voters.
boreal.org
Ellison responds to ‘Feeding our Future’ scheme allegations, Jim Schultz claims negligence
On Friday, Minnesota’s Attorney General was defending himself after a Star Tribune investigation alleged, he waited too long to shut down a massive fraud scheme. Just last month, prosecutors charged about 50 people, accusing them of using a Minnesota-based non-profit as a front to rob the federal government of $250 million.
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
hot967.fm
GOP attorney general candidate Schultz lands endorsements from 40 county sheriffs across MN
Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz has secured endorsements from 40 county sheriffs across Minnesota, which analysts say is unusual for a group that tends to stay out of the political fray. Schultz says it represents a broad base of support all around Minnesota:. “Minnesotans are fed up with the...
fox9.com
'Why only six months?' Lawyers’ board questions attorney discipline
Questions over suspension of Clayton Halunen at Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board meeting. At the October 28 meeting of the Lawyers for Professional Responsibility Board (LPRB), Susan Humiston, director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility (OLPR), answered questions about the proposed six-month suspension for attorney Clayton Halunen. (FOX 9)...
willmarradio.com
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
Ilhan Omar drops tens of thousands on private security following calls to defund, dismantle police
Ilhan Omar, a defund police supporter who backed dismantling and replacing the Minneapolis PD, recently dropped tens of thousands of campaign cash into private security services.
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
740thefan.com
Remembering Minnesota’s Halloween Blizzard of 1991
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Anybody who went through the Halloween blizzard doesn’t forget it. Those are the words of Pete Boulay with the Minnesota State Climatology Office talking about the historic snowstorm that began on Oct. 31, 1991. He says Minnesota had a swath of 12″ to 20″-plus...
businessnorth.com
Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range
A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and underutilized,” said Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer for rural placemaking. “Minnesota was ranked No. 23 in the U.S. for speed, and broadband was defined as 768 kilobits-per-second download and 200 Kbps upload – just enough to support slow video streaming.”
fox9.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
fox9.com
Minnesota Powerball players hope for ultimate treat on Halloween as jackpot hits $1B
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - At the Holiday Gas Station on Highway 55 and Boone Avenue in Golden Valley, customers are hoping for more treat than trick as they try to win the lottery on All Hallow's Eve. "I got five tickets so that's a lot, but it's a...
ccxmedia.org
Minnesota Manufacturers: ‘We Need Employees’
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) held a roundtable discussion Monday to talk about the need to attract more workers to the manufacturing sector. The worker shortage is prompting the industry to make changes, not just in how it operates, but also how manufacturers market themselves. “I...
