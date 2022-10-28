Read full article on original website
Republicans urged to purge extremists after attack on House speaker’s husband – live
Leading historian warns that assault of Paul Pelosi was not an aberration amid erosion of democratic norms
Former GOP spokesman denounces ‘toxic rhetoric’
A former GOP spokesman denounced “toxic rhetoric” of the political landscape in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Doug Heye, who served as communications director for the Republican National Committee, said in an op-ed published in The Washington...
Correction: Election 2022-Kansas-Texts to Voters story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren’t trying to confuse or mislead people. Several Democrats said they began hearing about the texts Sunday or had received them. Each message said it was from a representative of Voting Futures, Voto Latino or Black Voters Matter and provided the address of a voting site, with a picture of a building. In some cases, the person already had voted; in others, people couldn’t...
