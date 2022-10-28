Read full article on original website
China and Russia prepare to turn Cold War II into a hot war
In 2011, James Clapper, President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that both Russia and China posed “the greatest mortal threat” to the United States because of their nuclear capabilities. Though he also said neither then evinced an intent to use those...
Power, water restored in Kyiv after Russian strikes
Water and power supplies were fully restored in Kyiv on Tuesday a day after Russian missile strikes, as grain exports from Ukraine continued despite Moscow pulling out of a deal to let ships through. On Tuesday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said water and electricity supplies had been "fully restored" in the capital.
