Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear matching outfits to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere
Rihanna has returned to the red carpet for the first time since giving birth five months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and singer attended the premiere of Black Panther:Wakanda Forever on Wednesday (26 October) alongside her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The new parents arrived in coordinating looks for the evening,...
Rihanna's Real Reason Behind 6-Year Hiatus Despite KNOWING Fans' Demand for New Music—Revealed
Although Rihanna is aware that her fans have been asking for new music for years, the 34-year-old Grammy winner believed it was "crucial" to wait until the proper moment. A couple people close to the "Diamonds" singer disclosed to Hollywood Life the reasons for her six-year break from music. According...
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Rihanna Just Dropped New Music for the First Time in Six Years, and Fans Are Emotional
Update Oct. 28, 2022: The moment Rihanna fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. For the first time in six years, the singer released a new single, titled "Lift Me Up," on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song, which was co-written by Nigerian singer Tems, composer Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of the film, who died of colon cancer in August 2020.
Carlos King Subs Kandi Burruss After She Makes Controversial Accusations?
Carlos King and Kandi Burruss are not in a good place anymore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is currently filming the upcoming season. This is despite the fact that some people have been critical of her time on the show. As we reported, Marlo Hampton told Carlos King that Kandi has been coasting. So Marlo intended to make her earn her peach during Marlo’s first season as a main cast member. Marlo also threw Carlos under a bus while appearing on his podcast, “Reality with The King.” And she accused Carlos of saying Kandi wasn’t earning her check while he was an Executive Producer on RHOA. So fans began to suspect that Carlos and Kandi aren’t on good terms anymore.
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Rihanna is back with her first solo track in six years, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. On Friday, October 28, the 9x Grammy award winner released "Lift Me Up" off the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coolger and Rihanna herself. It was recorded in five countries and is produced by Göransson. Along with "Lift Me Up," Rihanna also has another ballad on the soundtrack, "Born Again." Both songs will appear during the film's beginning and end credits.
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Beyonce! Kelly Rowland! Lori Harvey! See All the Looks From the Wearable Art Gala
A night to remember! The Where Art Can Occur Theater Center celebrated its 5th annual Wearable Art Gala with some serious fashion. The theme for the Saturday, October 22, event, which was hosted by WACO founders Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, was Harlem in the 1920s through the 1950s. Guests channeled their inner Billie Holiday, […]
Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus
Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
Quavo, Takeoff Say Migos Would Reunite With Offset for a Verzuz If the ‘Check Right’
There is clearly some turmoil in the Migos camp but Quavo and Takeoff say a reunion is possible, if only for one night. On Thursday (Oct. 20), N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast shared a snippet from the newly released interview with Quavo and Takeoff. The clip shows N.O.R.E. questioning the duo about participating in a Verzuz hits battle.
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more
It’s Friday, and it’s Halloween weekend! You might have a busy next couple of nights filled with spooks, laughs, and parties, so to get you ready we have a round-up of new music. Aside from a couple moody slow jams, most of these hits are upbeat, and party-approved, so listen to some artists you love and some rising stars from a variety of genres below.
SZA Drops Long-Awaited Single, Shares Music Video
Earlier this month, R&B star, SZA, said she had no interest in releasing music on anyone’s time but hers. “I don’t have any deadlines,” she said in an interview, “because, at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out.”. That...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
