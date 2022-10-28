ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rihanna Just Dropped New Music for the First Time in Six Years, and Fans Are Emotional

Update Oct. 28, 2022: The moment Rihanna fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. For the first time in six years, the singer released a new single, titled "Lift Me Up," on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song, which was co-written by Nigerian singer Tems, composer Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, serves as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of the film, who died of colon cancer in August 2020.
Carlos King Subs Kandi Burruss After She Makes Controversial Accusations?

Carlos King and Kandi Burruss are not in a good place anymore. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss is currently filming the upcoming season. This is despite the fact that some people have been critical of her time on the show. As we reported, Marlo Hampton told Carlos King that Kandi has been coasting. So Marlo intended to make her earn her peach during Marlo’s first season as a main cast member. Marlo also threw Carlos under a bus while appearing on his podcast, “Reality with The King.” And she accused Carlos of saying Kandi wasn’t earning her check while he was an Executive Producer on RHOA. So fans began to suspect that Carlos and Kandi aren’t on good terms anymore.
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It

The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
Rihanna Debuts New Song 'Lift Me Up' As A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Rihanna is back with her first solo track in six years, and it's iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. On Friday, October 28, the 9x Grammy award winner released "Lift Me Up" off the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song acts as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that was co-written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coolger and Rihanna herself. It was recorded in five countries and is produced by Göransson. Along with "Lift Me Up," Rihanna also has another ballad on the soundtrack, "Born Again." Both songs will appear during the film's beginning and end credits.
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
Rihanna finally teases new music following years-long hiatus

Rihanna shared a teaser for her new song, “Lift Me Up,” via Instagram on Wednesday, after more than six years of not releasing any new music. The clip showed a large silver “R” with hums from the pop star, 34, playing in the background. The date...
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours

“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Rihanna, Don Omar, Pepper Lewis, and more

It’s Friday, and it’s Halloween weekend! You might have a busy next couple of nights filled with spooks, laughs, and parties, so to get you ready we have a round-up of new music. Aside from a couple moody slow jams, most of these hits are upbeat, and party-approved, so listen to some artists you love and some rising stars from a variety of genres below.

