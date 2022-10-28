NEW YORK -- The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect accused of attacking former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd.It happened Wednesday night at a comedy club in Greenwich Village. According to police, Redd was arriving at the Comedy Cellar to do his act. As Redd got out of his car, a man, appeared to be dressed as a security guard, came from out of nowhere and punched him in the face.Redd was treated at a hospital and released.The owner of a cafe next to the club said Redd appeared to be badly bruised and was bleeding. Redd is known for his performances and impressions on SNL, including of Mayor Eric Adams. He recently left SNL and was ready to release a comedy special next month.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO