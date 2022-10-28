ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

C. Vanessa
2d ago

My Father was hit in the face by a guy either wearing brass knuckles or with a metal pipe of some sort, my poor Dad fell to the sidewalk slamming his head on the pavement and he woke up in Bellevue Hospital. I was 15 and was so sad when I went into my parents bedroom to see him laying in bed with a huge emerging blackeye. But hmm no media coverage for that or the other thousands and thousands of people brutally mugged in NYC or other cities. And my Father was a good man, loved and respected my Mother, was a very generous tipper, donated blood all the time, never really spoke badly about others and like 7 or more years after that( I'm bad with numbers but it was definitely within 10 years of that mugging) , he developed dementia, I'm positive that head slam caused it! There were little things after the head slammed, but no one was really concerned until it got really bad.

CBS New York

Surveillance of comedian Chris Redd assault suspect released

NEW YORK -- The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect accused of attacking former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd.It happened Wednesday night at a comedy club in Greenwich Village.  According to police, Redd was arriving at the Comedy Cellar to do his act. As Redd got out of his car, a man, appeared to be dressed as a security guard, came from out of nowhere and punched him in the face.Redd was treated at a hospital and released.The owner of a cafe next to the club said Redd appeared to be badly bruised and was bleeding. Redd is known for his performances and impressions on SNL, including of Mayor Eric Adams. He recently left SNL and was ready to release a comedy special next month.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
TMZ.com

'SNL' Star Chris Redd Injury Photos From Brutal Attack

'SNL' alum Chris Redd is smiling through the pain after being attacked in New York City ... his nose is stitched up and his eyes are swollen and bruised. TMZ obtained these photos of the injuries Chris sustained when he was ambushed by a man with brass knuckles this week while heading into the Comedy Cellar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Released from Hospital, Reveals Attacker Used Brass Knuckles

Chris Redd is still recovering from his bloody encounter on Thursday outside of New York's famous Comedy Cellar. The SNL alum was left bloody by the attack and was rushed to a hospital shortly after, canceling his planned shows this weekend. He was still in good condition upon his hospitalization...
The Independent

Migos: Quavo shares Instagram story hours before Takeoff is fatally shot

Takeoff, a member of Migos alongside the rappers Quavo and Offset, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, according to US media reports.He was at a private birthday party prior to the shooting, which happened at a bowling alley after a game of dice, according to TMZ.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.Group mate Quavo shared a video on Instagram on the night of the shooting.“We’re sliding through the town,” he tells his followers, adding that “the birthday boy” is also in the car.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneHeidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween partyChildren recreate funniest sitcom moments for Gold TV’s 30th anniversary
HOUSTON, TX
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
NBC News

Members of hip-hop group Migos were at Houston bowling alley where 1 was killed, 2 others were wounded in shooting

An overnight shooting at a Houston bowling alley has left one person dead and two people injured, police said. Authorities confirmed during an early morning news conference that two members of the hip-hop trio Migos — Takeoff, 28, and Quavo, 31 — were at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston when the shooting took place, according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston. However, police have not confirmed whether either were among the victims.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
HuffPost

'Keep Your Eyes On Lindsey's Face': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Bonkers Graham-Walker Interview

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a bizarre joint appearance between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued GOP nominee for Senate in Georgia. Walker, who is supposedly against abortion rights, has faced numerous allegations recently that he paid for abortions for women he impregnated. But with Graham, Walker claimed, “If they can do it to me, they’re going to come after you next.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Takeoff: Masika Kalysha leads tributes after Migos rapper shot dead

Rapper Takeoff, of trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, this morning (1 November) according to US media reports.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was just 28 years old.Takeoff’s group mate rapper Quavo was also present during the incident. According to Houston police, the two were at a private party prior to the shooting. TMZ reported that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after playing a game of dice. The Independent has reached out to Takeoff’s representative for comment.Since the news of his death, tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Megan Fox asks ‘devastatingly handsome’ Machine Gun Kelly to get her pregnant

Megan Fox is looking for another reason to call Machine Gun Kelly “daddy.” The “Jennifer’s Body” star asked her “devastatingly handsome” fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to get her “pregnant” after the rocker posted a thirst trap online. “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍,” Fox, 36, commented on photos of the rapper, 32, at the Time 100 Gala. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.” In the photos, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) channeled his inner “Game of Thrones” Targaryen character in a sheer, bedazzled corset, latex...
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cinemablend

Colin Jost Jokes About He And Pete Davidson ‘Idiotically’ Calling That Staten Island Ferry They Bought Titanic 2

Back in January, SNL star Colin Jost bought an old Staten Island Ferry with friend and SNL alum Pete Davidson. The comedians bought the boat at an auction for $280,100 with plans to restore it as a piece of New York City history, and turn it into a permanently docked entertainment space. The venture is a quirky one, but sentimental for the duo who both hail from Staten Island. However, as the more logistical aspects of owning such a large, risky piece of machinery came to light, Jost realized maybe the two got more than they bargained for. This seemed to be clear when the duo's choice for the boat’s name started to pose some difficulties.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

