My Father was hit in the face by a guy either wearing brass knuckles or with a metal pipe of some sort, my poor Dad fell to the sidewalk slamming his head on the pavement and he woke up in Bellevue Hospital. I was 15 and was so sad when I went into my parents bedroom to see him laying in bed with a huge emerging blackeye. But hmm no media coverage for that or the other thousands and thousands of people brutally mugged in NYC or other cities. And my Father was a good man, loved and respected my Mother, was a very generous tipper, donated blood all the time, never really spoke badly about others and like 7 or more years after that( I'm bad with numbers but it was definitely within 10 years of that mugging) , he developed dementia, I'm positive that head slam caused it! There were little things after the head slammed, but no one was really concerned until it got really bad.
