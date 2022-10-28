Read full article on original website
IGN
R-Type Tactics I . II Cosmos - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, an upcoming turn-based strategy shoot 'em up game collection, featuring R-Type Tactics I and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate. R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and...
IGN
MultiVersus - Official Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
Black Adam is available now as a playable character in the free-to-play platform fighter game MultiVersus. Check out the trailer to see this Bruiser class character in action. Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1.
IGN
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Ultimate Edition - Official Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition is now available, optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This edition includes all 25 previously released DLCs and features like native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and fully optimized DualSense controller support on PlayStation 5. Watch the Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this action RPG.
IGN
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
IGN
Bound By Blades - Official Release Date Reveal Trailer
Join developer Zeth for a look at the world of Bound By Blades, including creatures you'll battle, a peek at crafting elements, and more from this upcoming boss-rush-styled action RPG. Bound by Blades will be available on Steam and GOG on November 15, 2022. The game launches on Nintendo Switch...
IGN
Ark: Dinosaur Discovery - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Learn about dinosaurs in Ark: Dinosaur Discovery and see gameplay in this trailer for the upcoming kid-friendly adventure game. Ark: Dinosaur Discovery will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 9, 2022.
IGN
Fall Guys - Official Doctor Who Gameplay Trailer
Check out the trailer for the Fall Guys and Doctor Who collaboration to see the iconic looks, including the Fourth, the Thirteenth, and Dalek. Grab your Sonic Screwdrivers and prepare for a journey through time and space. The one and only (literally!) Time Lord is here in the Blunderdome—in its past, present, and future.
IGN
Sparks of Hope A Truly Ginormous Goomba
A Truly Ginormous Goomba is a Beacon Beach side quest that pits you against an optional, massive - hence the name - boss for a chance to earn hundreds of Star Bits. Unlocking this quest takes a few more steps than usual, so don't expect to take it on during your first run through Beacon Beach.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
IGN
Duviri Paradox Delayed, Lua’s Prey Announced In Its Stead
Well, sad news, Tenno. The next long awaited Warframe expansion, Duviri Paradox, is delayed until next year. Digital Extremes promised to deliver Duviri Paradox in Winter 2022, but to many players’ dismay it had to be delayed to 2023. However, they have come up with a prequel to Duviri Paradox which will be released later this year instead.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Last Day for a $14 Deathloop, 85% off Modern Star Wars Greats, Cheap Flight Sticks and More!
As a price-hunting padawan who was raised on the likes of X-Wing and Dark Forces, man, do I love a good Star Wars discount. Got a bunch of 'em for you today—pick of the litter being Star Wars Squadrons. You can maximise the wish fulfilment it dispenses in a number of ways. Playing it after watching a few eps of Andor: good. Playing it with a HOTAS hooked up: better. Playing it with a HOTAS and a VR headset: phenomenal.
IGN
Aussie Deals: New Historic Low for God of War Ragnarok PS5 and Priced to Catch Pokémon!
Let's get your gaming week started with deals on more or less every major 2022 title worth checking out. PC enthusiasts would do well to websling into the cheapest Spidey price I've seen. That version is worth it for the goofy mods alone. I'm also tracking the absolute best prices for Bayonetta 3, FIFA 23, COD MW2, Sonic Frontiers and a whole bunch more. Anyway, let's have less talk and more saving....
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Get Its Hardcore Mode, Now Called Tier 1, in November
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's hardcore playlist, which is now called Tier 1, will not arrive until the start of the game's first season on November 16, 2022. As detailed on an official Call of Duty blogpost, the Tier 1 playlists offer a "more challenging experience compared to traditional Multiplayer. Operators have less health and limited HUD elements, and friendly fire is on. These elements are consistent in all game modes that support the Tier 1 variant."
IGN
Railway Empire 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at the announcement trailer for Railway Empire 2, the upcoming train management simulator game sequel. In Railway Empire 2, your journey to railroad domination commences when you take over a small train company in the 19th century. The sequel features maps across Europe or North America, improved track construction, real-time terraforming, and vast regional maps.
IGN
Wanted: Dead - 30 Minutes of Developer-Led Gameplay
One of the developers of Wanted: Dead, the upcoming fast-action game that mixes third-person shooting with Ninja Gaiden-style slice-and-dice melee gameplay (not a coincidence because it's being made my former Ninja Gaiden developers), walks you through a whopping 30 minutes of new gameplay. Enjoy!
IGN
Exclusive: Former Capcom Producer Behind Resident Evil and Killer 7 Opens Up About His New Studio
Following Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and No More Heroes creator Goichi Suda, popularly known as "Suda51," Capcom veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi announced his move to NetEase Games back in August this year. Today, NetEase revealed Kobayashi's new studio as GPTRACK50, located in Osaka. At Capcom, Kobayashi worked as the producer on the Resident Evil series as well as Devil May Cry.
IGN
Old Picture Book Guide - How to Open the Picture Book
A mysterious “Old Picture Book” can be purchased at the Gates of Hell for 4100 Halos after completing Chapter 1 - Scrambling for Answers. Rodin’s description of the book says that it “can’t be opened without some work.” That is very true; even though it is one of the very first treasures you can buy, you can’t even try to open it until after you’ve completed the main story of the game. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 wiki guide focuses entirely on the Old Picture Book: how the Old Picture Book is opened, the locations of the Old Picture Book keys, and of course, what the reward is for opening the Old Picture Book.
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
