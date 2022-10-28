ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How your Goodwill Halloween costumes help Texans earn living wages

By Kelsey Thompson
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1VdP_0iq5KUNX00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a few days before Halloween, and thrift stores across Austin are buzzing with people putting the finishing touches on their costumes. For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season.

The money spent goes toward a bigger payoff: funding job training and career placement programs in the Goodwill Career & Technical Academy. Nearly 90% of proceeds raised during Halloween season goes toward these courses, officials said.

Genuine Joe’s Coffeeshop searching for new home in changing city

“We really focus on in-demand career certifications that help people get a living wage job,” said Jennifer Carter, Goodwill Central Texas’ chief mission officer, adding: “It’s really cool to see people just light up and learn a new skill.”

Some of those programs include medical assistant training, Python code programming and electric trade work. Officials said these courses often benefit people who were previously incarcerated or who might’ve lacked access to technical training courses or higher education.

For Goodwill Central Texas staff, they said they love seeing the creativity customers apply to their Halloween costumes and how to bring their visions to life.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVFnc_0iq5KUNX00
    Lana Ayers and Tiffany Davis, employees at the North Lamar Goodwill, show off their Halloween costumes. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QzWe_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQnWw_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBaWu_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJEGs_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ldnW_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjYa8_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TEye_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toMmI_0iq5KUNX00
    For Goodwill Central Texas, Halloween sales account for 5% of its total annual revenue, with approximately 800,000 people shopping at its stores during the holiday season. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

This season, some popular favorites include zombies, brides of Frankenstein and characters from popular television series, North Lamar Goodwill General Manager Lana Ayers told KXAN. As for kids? Well, some classics like Harry Potter never go out of style, she added.

For those shopping on a budget, Ayers recommended looking through general clothing donations at Goodwill Central Texas for inspiration.

Round Rock woman shows off her ‘spooky’ DIY Halloween display

“Using the donated items that we get in, the clothing and trying to match and get closest to the idea or the character that they’re trying to play in,” she said.

Tiffany Davis, a retail supervisor at the North Lamar Goodwill dressed as a festive scarecrow when we interviewed her, said this time of year is the perfect time for people to tap into their creative juices.

“Just coming in here, creating a character and having an imagination and just having…making it a good time,” she said, smiling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin PD host trunk-or-treat event to provide safe place for children

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin ISD Police Department, in partnership with Austin PD, hosted the third annual trunk or treat to provide a safe place for children to get candy and meet local law enforcement agencies. "It’s the third year, and it’s bigger and better this year with lots of...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Why is the real estate boom in Austin slowing down?

AUSTIN, Texas — More than two years ago now, 2020 saw what many real estate agents and developers called a gold rush in Austin, with homes being sold in a matter of hours. Now, the market appears to be slowing down. "It's brought a lot of people here and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person found dead in Downtown Austin; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - A homicide is being investigated by Austin police early Sunday morning. Police said around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on E 7th Street between Sabine and Red River. An Austin police officer heard the shots nearby. When officers arrived, they found a male with trauma...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teen dies at hospital 3 days after police found him shot inside a car

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen died at a local hospital three days after Austin police found him shot inside a crashed vehicle on Oct. 23. The Austin Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8000 block of Tisdale Drive. At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Inside the vehicle was a juvenile driver who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

U.S. Marshals Searching For Woman Wanted on Drug Charges

AUSTIN, Texas — Rose Baker, 43, was arrested in Del Rio, TX in 2020 on a charge of dangerous drugs. Shortly after her release - she tested positive for meth and hasn't been seen since. U.S. Marshals have every reason to believe she's now in the Central Texas area.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

KDAF

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy