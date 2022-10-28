Read full article on original website
R-Type Tactics I . II Cosmos - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, an upcoming turn-based strategy shoot 'em up game collection, featuring R-Type Tactics I and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate. R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and...
Broken Edge - Official Release Date Trailer
Broken Edge will be available on Quest 2 and SteamVR on November 17, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming multiplayer VR sword-fighting game.
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
Ark: Dinosaur Discovery - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Learn about dinosaurs in Ark: Dinosaur Discovery and see gameplay in this trailer for the upcoming kid-friendly adventure game. Ark: Dinosaur Discovery will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 9, 2022.
Evil West - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
In this latest trailer for Evil West, get to know the vampire hunter you play, Jesse Rentier, and learn more about the story of this upcoming third-person action-adventure game. Additionally, meet your partner Edgar Gravenor and take a peek at the various locations you'll explore like infested mines and more. The trailer also showcases a variety of weapons and tools in action like your revolver, rifle, the Rentier boomstick, the Rentier gauntlet, weapons and tools skill trees, gameplay, and frightful foes.
Pactus - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Pactus, an upcoming co-op 3D adventure game inspired by games like We Were Here and featuring puzzles that require two players to think critically to solve. Pactus is slated for release on Steam in Q4 2023. In Pactus, play as a Warlock, a powerful Pact...
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
Bound By Blades - Official Release Date Reveal Trailer
Join developer Zeth for a look at the world of Bound By Blades, including creatures you'll battle, a peek at crafting elements, and more from this upcoming boss-rush-styled action RPG. Bound by Blades will be available on Steam and GOG on November 15, 2022. The game launches on Nintendo Switch...
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Ultimate Edition - Official Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition is now available, optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This edition includes all 25 previously released DLCs and features like native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and fully optimized DualSense controller support on PlayStation 5. Watch the Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this action RPG.
MultiVersus - Official Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
Black Adam is available now as a playable character in the free-to-play platform fighter game MultiVersus. Check out the trailer to see this Bruiser class character in action. Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1.
Sparks of Hope A Truly Ginormous Goomba
A Truly Ginormous Goomba is a Beacon Beach side quest that pits you against an optional, massive - hence the name - boss for a chance to earn hundreds of Star Bits. Unlocking this quest takes a few more steps than usual, so don't expect to take it on during your first run through Beacon Beach.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Missing Multiplayer Features at Launch - IGN Compete Fix
Happy Monday everyone! We’ve had a lot of esports news over the weekend. I’m Stella Chung and in today’s Compete Fix Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is missing big features at launch, League of Legends community is calling for a new Zeka Award for Worlds 2022, and there’s a new competitive Valorant Game Mode launching in Alpha soon!
Metal Gear Solid 3: False Remake Rumours Flooded the Internet Briefly Before Reality Killed the Hope
Players recently witnessed a glimmer of hope, but that came crashing down almost instantly. Through a now deleted video, players thought that a remake for Metal Gear Solid: 3 was in the works, but the video seems to be fake and there is no concrete source that is pointing towards the development of a Metal Gear Solid: 3 Remake.
The Valiant Review
One part small-scale, isometric sword-and-shield skirmishing and one part continent-spanning treasure hunt for a powerful religious artefact, The Valiant is a medieval squad-based RTS that’s as much clicking as it is conquering. If you microwaved your copies Kingdom of Heaven and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade and made a scented candle out of the molten goop you might get a whiff of what developer Kite Games is going for here. However, while the result is a competent strategy game overall, it’s also a bit repetitive and shallow – and subsequently not quite as fun as that previous fusion sounds.
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
Wanted: Dead - 30 Minutes of Developer-Led Gameplay
One of the developers of Wanted: Dead, the upcoming fast-action game that mixes third-person shooting with Ninja Gaiden-style slice-and-dice melee gameplay (not a coincidence because it's being made my former Ninja Gaiden developers), walks you through a whopping 30 minutes of new gameplay. Enjoy!
How to Get Overwatch League Drops, Tokens, and Skins
If you love collecting free Overwatch 2 skins, good news! You can see earn free Overwatch League drops by watching approved Overwatch League events and videos, such as Overwatch League event livestreams. Before you can get started earning free Overwatch League drops, tokens, and skins, you need to connect your Battle.net account to your YouTube account.
Stella Chung's Top 5 Undying Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Stella's IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/Stella_Chung/lists/undying-games and don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of...
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
