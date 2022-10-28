Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.

Getting a house is something special to many people and families, especially for the first time, but it’s hard sometimes to figure out where you’re going to be setting up camp. So, where do you think Millennials are moving to the most in the United States?

A report released by SmartAsset looked into this very question in its 2022 report, Where Millennials Are Moving. “While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year,” the report said.

When it comes to the top cities in the U.S. where this generation is moving to the most, the state of Texas seems to be the hotspot in 2022.

No. 1 Austin

No. 3 Dallas

No. 13 Fort Worth

No. 20 Houston

Here’s what the report had to say about Austin and Dallas being ranked in the top three spots where Millennials are moving to:

“Austin, Texas took the top spot this year, moving up from its fourth-placed ranking in last year’s edition of this study. In 2021, close to 24,000 millennials moved to Austin from a different state. With about 13,400 millennials moving out of Austin to a different state, there was a net migration of about 10,500. The second Texas city in our top five, Dallas had a net migration of 6,339 millennials in 2021. Census Bureau data shows that 15,217 individuals between the ages of 25 and 39 moved into the city from a different state while 8,878 individuals within that same age bracket moved out of the city.” SmartAsset

