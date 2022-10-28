Nick Cannon: Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant With Nicks 12th Child

Alyssa Scott Pregnant By Nick Cannon Following Death Of Son, Zen

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are expecting another baby together following the death of their son, Zen.

This will be Nick Cannon’s 12th child and Alyssa’s third child.

Scott posted a picture of herself and her daughter, Zeela (from another relationship), and said, “With you by my side,” in her announcement.

She did not reveal how many months she is pregnant and when the two of them are expecting their new baby’s arrival, but she is extremely happy and excited.