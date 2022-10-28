ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

$15M designated for new Uvalde elementary school

By Abigail Jones
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2udyEu_0iq5KQqd00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas leaders on Thursday announced the transfer of nearly $875 million for public safety and recovery initiatives in the state, like school safety and border security.

Out of the $874.6 million, $15 million is designated to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde.

A week after the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers in May, the school district announced that students and staff would not return to the campus. That announcement came after President Biden reportedly told a local official that he wanted to tear the school down.

Uvalde students, staff will not return to Robb Elementary, district letter says

The money will be transferred to state agencies and programs for initiatives that include enhanced border security operations and school safety, according to a press release. The rest of the money will be used for the following:

  • $400 million to assist school districts in replacing or upgrading doors, windows, fencing, communications, and other safety measures
  • $339 million to the Texas Military Department for continued border security activities related to Operation Lone Star
  • $20.6 million to support other state agencies under Operation Lone Star to continue responding to the border crisis
  • $100 million to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for COVID-19 response expenses

“The State of Texas is working around the clock to support critical public safety efforts, including protecting communities across the state from the increasing threats pouring across our southern border, as well as enhancing the security of Texas schools,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Texas continues providing support to the Uvalde community in the aftermath of tragedy as they rebuild. I thank my legislative partners for the swift allocation of these additional funds to ensure the ongoing safety and security of all Texans. Working together, we will continue boosting public safety statewide and supporting Uvalde in their efforts to heal and move forward.”

The legislature will consider school safety issues, including additional school safety funding, during the next legislative session.

The press release also stated that the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to perform duties under Operation Lone Star using other agency funds to cover associated costs and will present any supplemental appropriations need to the legislature to consider during the next legislative session.

Read the proposal letter from state leadership and the approval letter from the Governor here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?

With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
truewestmagazine.com

Bandera, Texas

Cattle-drive roots and cowboy cahoots make this Hill Country town a favorite Old West destination. It’s no wonder Bandera is a cowboy town. This is where cowboys converged for longhorn cattle drives on the Western Trail to Dodge City and beyond from 1874-94. It’s where rodeo thrives today in the town’s century-old Manchester Park arena.
BANDERA, TX
KHOU

VERIFY: How SB 1 will impact November election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Senate Bill 1, which became law last year, restricts how and when voters cast a ballot. Many of you had questions about how that may impact this election. Will there be drive-thru voting?. Juda asked the VERIFY team, “Are we allowed to drive-through vote...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?

(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas, spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO — Gov. Greg Abbott would consider legislation allowing gambling operations in Texas, a spokesperson told KENS 5 Friday. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming," said Renae Eze, Abbott's press secretary.
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should DPS Director Steve McGraw Resign?

Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw insists his agency “as an institution” did not fail the public in Uvalde. Yet family and survivors say there must be accountability. Should McGraw resign? There are also calls for accountability at the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice after a paroled felon shot and killed two people at Methodist Hospital. WBAP reporter Clayton Neville is here to give you the latest on these two cases. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
UVALDE, TX
KDAF

KDAF

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy