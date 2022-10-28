Read full article on original website
Jayne Martin
3d ago
Who writes an article of praise about a place then doesn't include a link to their website or an address?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
These 3 North Texas cities are among the worst in the nation for sandwich lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love sandwiches? Enough to call yourself a sandwich lover? If so, Texas may not be the best place for you to settle down. A new report commissioned by Lawn Love ranked 200 of the largest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst for sandwich lovers.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion Tower
There's a new restaurant opening in Dallas and it's claiming its legendary spot in Reunion Tower.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. Dallas' most iconic landmark Reunion Tower will soon be home to a new steakhouse, Crown Black. Dallas News reports that this new restaurant is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. Husband and wife team Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Cangeenwalla are bringing their experience and restaurant to the Lone Star state. They have opened restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Boasts Five Cities Best for Remote Working
The most popular city for remote working in 2023 can be found right here in North Texas, according to LawnStarter. The online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor home services ranked the top 200 largest U.S. cities for best and worst places for the untethered, work-from-home crowd. Plano earned the top spot on the list of “2023’s Best Cities for Remote Workers.”
Residents of 3 Texas Cities Have Big Potty Mouths
Residents in many U.S. cities have potty mouths, but a few Texas cities land on the Preply list of the worst swearers in the country. Believe it or not, but we swear on average, 21 times a day. Millennials and Gen Z folks swear more than baby boomers who only...
This Fort Worth haunted house is one of the best in the country
Using old machinery from when the building was a meatpacking plant, this abandoned building in Fort Worth has a rep for being one of the best haunted houses in the country.
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Best-performing Texas stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas.
These are the best places in North Texas to get chocolate
DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you believe it: an entire day dedicated to one of the best desserts out there, chocolate?. That’s right, Friday, Oct. 28, is National Chocolate Day and you deserve to treat yourself to the gourmet stuff. “National Chocolate Day, celebrated each October 28, is nothing...
tulsapeople.com
Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas
Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store
Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
