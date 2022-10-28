ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Two people die after car crashes into Battle Creek home

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
BATTLE CREEK - Two people died Thursday following a single-car crash into a home near North Washington Avenue and Parkway Drive.

Battle Creek police have identified the victims as Barbara Weaver, 67, and Willie Stokes, 72.

Police said in a release they responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m., where the two were ejected from the vehicle following the wreck. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

They said speed was a factor in the crash, and it appears both Weaver and Stokes were not wearing seat belts. It's not clear to police who was driving the vehicle, and police continue to investigate the crash.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling south on North Washington Avenue, near Parkway Drive, when it struck a house in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.

No one living at the home was injured and there was minor damage to the home.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

