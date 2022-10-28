ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

An IPS school building potentially being closed has a buyer. They'd pay $1

By Caroline Beck, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

An Indianapolis charter school is making a bid to buy a school building for $1 that could be potentially closed under the Indianapolis Public School’s Rebuilding Stronger plan.

Leaders from the Victory College Prep charter school publicly announced during Thursday’s IPS school board meeting that they intend to purchase Paul Miller School 114 under Indiana’s $1 charter school law .

Executive Director of Victory College Prep, Ryan Gall, said during the public comment section of Thursday’s meeting that by taking over the school 114 facility, Victory College Prep was well positioned to help serve the students in southeast Indianapolis.

“I implore you to commit to shared work in the service of our community,” Gall said to board members. “To ensure that the future of education in our city is about rebuilding stronger for all of the city’s young people and their families.”

Rebuilding Stronger plan: IPS proposes $410 million capital referendum to help fund Rebuilding Stronger plan

The Paul Miller School 114 is slated to close at the end of this school year if the Rebuilding Stronger plan is approved by the IPS school board in November.

Students currently attending school 114 would then merge with Frederick Douglas School 19, which is also set to drop its innovation agreement with Super school 19.

Victory College Prep is an independent charter school located on the southeast side of Indianapolis and serves over 900 students in grades K-12. Victory College Prep’s main campus is only a few blocks away from the school 114 facility.

Public schools in Indiana are legally required to notify the state if one of their buildings, which was used at some point for classroom instruction but is now vacant, is to be made available for a charter school or one of the seven colleges or universities that receives funds from the Indiana General Assembly to either lease for $1 per year or buy for $1 dollar.

School districts have 10 days to notify the state after an official decision to close a school building. The state has five days to notify charters, who in turn, have 30 days to express interest.

More: How charter schools can buy former school buildings for $1

IPS leaders have been vocal in their dislike of the $1 law and plan to continue to advocate to the state legislature to allow the district to have flexibility on the future use of their facilities.

“It is not our intent to just let the chips fall where they may,” IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said during Thursday’s meeting.

IPS has succeeded in the past in sidestepping the $1 law , most notably in its efforts to keep the Broad Ripple High School facility within the district’s hands.

Contact IndyStar reporter Caroline Beck at 317-618-5807 or CBeck@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter: @CarolineB_Indy .

Caroline is also a Report for America corps member with the GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world.

Report for America, funded by both private and public donors, covers up to 50% of a reporter's salary. It’s up to IndyStar to find the other half, through local community donors, benefactors, grants or other fundraising activities.

If you would like to make a personal, tax-deductible contribution to her position, you can make a one-time donation online or a recurring monthly donation via IndyStar.com/RFA.

You can also donate by check, payable to “The GroundTruth Project.” Send it to Report for America, IndyStar, c/o The GroundTruth Project, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. Please put IndyStar/Report for America in the check memo line.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: An IPS school building potentially being closed has a buyer. They'd pay $1

Comments / 6

Don Edwards
3d ago

The buyer should pay fair market value. This building is tax payer property. We want to be paid for it. We paid for it to be built. The substandard education IPS gives is not worth the price it costs taxpayers.

Reply(1)
2
 

