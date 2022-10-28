ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Bernie Blasts Nike Founder: ‘Democracy Is Not Billionaires Buying Elections’

By Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyo9k_0iq5K3sP00

PORTLAND — Bernie Sanders’ barnstorming tour to rescue the 2022 midterms for Democrats took a spicy turn in Oregon on Thursday. The populist Vermont senator and serial Democratic presidential candidate appeared at a downtown Portland concert venue to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek, who is locked in tight race for governor — thanks largely to the political spending of one billionaire, Nike co-founder Phil Knight .

Sanders called out Knight by name for the corrupting influence of his campaign cash. “Democracy is not billionaires — Phil Knight or anyone else — buying elections,” Sanders insisted.

Knight is Oregon’s richest man. He’s made a habit of trying to buy the governor’s race in a state that does not limit individual political donations. In 2018, he spent more than $4 million in a failed bid to install the Republican nominee in Salem. This year, Knight began by backing an unaffiliated candidate, former state senator and machine gun owner Betsy Johnson , staking $3.75 million to a politician who has vowed to keep the state’s CEOs on speed dial.

After a strong start, Johnson has faded in recent polling. She’s no longer a threat to win the race, but she is playing an effective role as spoiler. The former Democrat is drawing enough support from Kotek to give the pro-Trump, anti-choice Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, a shot at the governor’s mansion. Republicans have been shut out of that office since the Reagan era. Knight has recently given Drazan’s campaign $1.5 million — explaining himself in a rare interview to The New York Times that he’s “ an anti-Tina person. ” Knight has also given $2 million to a PAC that seeks to elect GOP legislators in the state.

Knight has ignored repeated requests from Rolling Stone to discuss his donations. Nike has done likewise. Knight is chairman emeritus of the sportswear giant, and no longer an active company employee. Yet in the paperwork he files with the state, Knight lists Nike’s global headquarters, outside Portland, as his home address.

Knight’s backing of far-right, NRA-backed candidates stands at stark odds with Nike’s progressive branding. For example, Johnson has refused to condemn Confederate flag wavers at her political rallies. By contrast, Nike made Colin Kaepernick the face of its “ Just Do It ” campaign after he was blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Aligned with Koch Industries, state representative Drazan helped lead an anti-democratic walkout by GOP legislators that foiled passage of a cap-and-trade climate bill in Oregon. Nike touts itself as a climate leader . Drazan is fiercely anti-abortion ; Nike covers travel expenses for employees in need of abortion care.

The Democrat, Tina Kotek is an accomplished progressive who served as the speaker of the state House, where she passed legislation raising the minimum wage and limiting the state’s power plant emissions. She also championed some of the most expansive pro-choice legislation in the country. If elected she’d be America’s fist lesbian governor.

At the Thursday rally, Kotek took a dig at Knight, though not by name. “There’s one guy in our state, this billionaire. And he’s investing a lot of money — like $8 million — to turn our state red. He’s trying to but the governor’s mansion and the Oregon legislature—” The boos from the crowd turned to laughter when a member of the audience shouted out: “And the Blazers!” — a reference to Knight’s reported quest to purchase Portland’s NBA franchise.

Kotek addressed the sour mood of state voters, describing a litany of challenges that are “tearing our community apart,” including the lack of affordable housing and homelessness as well as the scarcity of addiction treatment and mental-health care services. “We know the challenges are real,” Kotek said. “But we don’t need to take a right-wing turn to fix them.”

Kotek knocked Drazan for the “new direction” the Republican has vowed to lead the state in: “That new direction is: We’re gonna ban abortion. We’re gonna stop fighting climate change, and ‘I’m gonna hang out with people who went to the insurrection on Jan. 6.'” (Drazan has been tied to several extremists who rallied for Trump in Washington on the day the Capitol was overrun.)

If Sanders’ aim was to fire up the faithful, he succeeded. The 81-year-old received a rock star’s reception in the packed venue. And Sanders’ stump speech didn’t hold back — blasting the widening disparities of wealth and income that only accelerated during the pandemic. “The billionaire class is making off like bandits,” he said. “Because they are bandits!”

Sanders recognized the pain of inflation, but painted it as a global problem, to be blamed on disrupted supply chains and “outrageous” corporate avarice. “These are greedy bastards who have no shame,” he insisted.

Sounding more than a bit like a candidate himself, Sanders outlined a populist national agenda for working families including free college, universal health care, cheap child care, and federally legal marijuana. He touted that these policies enjoy broad support, exclaiming: “We ain’t fringey!”

Sharing that his top goal was electing more progressives to the Senate — to circumvent the influence of two unnamed “corporate Democrats” he blamed for hobbling president Biden’s agenda — Sanders also said he looked forward to working with state leaders on issues like homelessness. “Let’s do everything we can,” he implored the crowd, “to make Tina Kotek the next governor of Oregon!”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 157

John King
4d ago

oh really? Democrats don't seem to mind when George Soros and Bill gates do it😂😂😂 Typical 2 faced hypocrisy of the leftist liberals!!

Reply(4)
133
Richard Beck
4d ago

The Dems are full of double standards. Okay for them but not anyone else. Their arrogance and lack of governing should cost them at the ballot box, but the truth will unfold on 11.8.22.

Reply
84
richard reed
4d ago

What is the difference of billionaires doing what super pacs and unions have been doing for all these years? Shame on you Bernie !

Reply
65
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: WA Senate race statistically tied as Tiffany Smiley surges

The Washington Senate race is now statistically tied, according to a new Trafalgar Poll. Republican newcomer Tiffany Smiley earned 48.2% support to 30-year incumbent Patty Murray’s 49.4%. The margin of error is 2.9%, making this a statistical dead heat. 2.4% of voters are undecided. It appears the surge is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” such as when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed, with the two Republicans voting yes and both Democrats saying no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass. Hernandez, a Democrat, told the committee in an earlier remote hearing on Oct. 19 that he was bullied by Kotek to the point that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement of Rene Gonzalez

Last week, WW released its endorsements in 40 contested election contests on the November ballot, as well as 14 ballot measures. One of our decisions, however, vacuumed up all the oxygen: an endorsement of challenger Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Many longtime readers expressed feelings of betrayal. Two days later, Hardesty’s own campaign was fundraising on the outrage generated by WW’s endorsement of her opponent. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Rolling Stone

Dr. Oz’s Campaign Is Stocked With Jan. 6ers

In his run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, Mehmet “Dr.” Oz has tried to convince voters that — despite his close ties to Donald Trump — he’s moderate enough to represent their battleground state. Most notably, while the former president falsely insists the 2020 election was stolen, Oz has at times recognized its legitimacy. Oz’s tact is a departure from the state’s other high-profile Republican, Doug Mastriano, who’s running for governor with a rapturous embrace of Trump’s election lies. But it’s Oz’s approach that appears to be working: While the polls show Mastriano floundering, Oz is running a close...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
opb.org

Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature

Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

Keepers of the Sanctuary State

On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Bipartisan group of Oregon mayors propose annual funding for homelessness

More than two dozen Oregon mayors want the state to provide consistent, ongoing money to cities to address the state’s homelessness crisis. In a news conference on Monday, they said they hope to persuade the Legislature next year to allocate nearly $125 million, which would be distributed statewide based on the population. From there, they […] The post Bipartisan group of Oregon mayors propose annual funding for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging

In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
PORTLAND, OR
spokanepublicradio.org

The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters

In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Drazan argues for new leadership with her message for change

It's a near dead-heat between Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek in the Oregon Governor's Race. Brandon Kamerman sat down with Drazan to discuss how a republican is making waves in a traditionally blue state. "We need balance in our state. That's what's different. We need balance, and Oregonians are listening...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters

Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?. In order...
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

90K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy