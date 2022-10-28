Labor shortages at Topeka's Walgreens pharmacies having big consequences for customers

In late September, Annie Pinto arrived at Walgreens, 3900 S.W. 29th St., to pick up four prescriptions prescribed to her mother who had just completed her first round of chemotherapy for lymphoma cancer.

Pinto said when she arrived at the storefront, a sign in the window said the pharmacy would be closed for four days.

"They didn't offer any solution to the problem," Pinto said. "They basically had a sign on the door that said, 'We're closed, and this is when we'll re-open,' which frustrated me."

Without the post-chemotherapy medications prescribed, Pinto's mother was eventually re-admitted to the hospital for nausea and intolerable pain levels.

"I felt like we were being looked at as another person that just needed pain medication," Pinto said.

After switching to Dillons pharmacy, 2815 S.W. 29th St., and receiving all needed medications, Pinto's mother completed her second round of chemotherapy and "handled it much better," she said.

Here's why some pharmacies in Topeka are reducing hours

Kris Lathan, Walgreens corporate communications, said Walgreens in Topeka is consistent with what many other health care entities have been experiencing — staff challenges due to ongoing national labor shortages.

“We continue to take steps to help mitigate these pressures,” Lathan said. “However, there are some instances where we’ve had to adjust or reduce pharmacy operating hours as we work to balance staffing and resources in the market to best meet customer demand.”

On Oct. 21, four out of the eight Walgreens locations in the Capital City closed because of the short number of employees available.

"There's no requirement that the pharmacy notify the board of pharmacy about their temporary change in hours or temporary closure, but we strongly encourage pharmacies to make sure they are posting notices," said Alexandra Blasi, executive secretary personnel of Kansas Board of Pharmacy.

Blasi said the board encourages pharmacies to notify patients of a closure when it occurs whether it be through voicemail or online. The notification message should include the next opening date of the pharmacy and where patients may be able to have their prescriptions transferred and filled while closed.

Lathan said Walgreens tries to adjust to personnel shortages without inconveniencing customers.

"In communities impacted by staffing shortages, we adjust hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients," Lathan said.

Are independent pharmacies experiencing the same problems?

When one pharmacy closes, that can block the easy transfer of prescriptions to another store.

"In order for a pharmacist to transfer a script, the other pharmacy does have to be open, because we have to speak to a pharmacist to actually get it transferred," said Tara Sage, pharmacist in charge at Jayhawk Pharmacy & Patient Supply, 2860 S.W. Mission Woods Drive.

In the past week, with Walgreens pharmacies being closed, Jayhawk Pharmacy was unable to speak with pharmacists to have patients' prescriptions transferred. Doctors have had to be contacted for new prescriptions to be written.

"In some cases, it would sit and be ready at the pharmacy that was closed, so insurances didn't want to pay for it," Sage said. "Then we've had to get overrides for the insurance to be able to get them filled."

After reaching one of the Walgreens' pharmacies on Tuesday, Jayhawk Pharmacy did "at least over a dozen people's transfers." Though Jayhawk took on new customers with little notice, Sage said, "we have the staffing to take care of it."

Typically, independent pharmacies are thought to have higher pricing. Lesley Harris, registered pharmacist at Tallgrass Pharmacy, 601 S.W. Corporate View, disputed that perception.

"Unless you're in a preferred network, that's the only time you'll see a difference," she said.

Harris encourages patients without insurance to "price check" because they would be "surprised at how competitive it can be."

What can Walgreens customers do to pick up prescriptions during the labor shortage?

"If pharmacies are unavailable to patients, they can look for another pharmacy to provide their services," said Blasi, of the Kansas Board of Pharmacy.

Blasi encourages customers to plan ahead when ready to pick up medications.

Lathan, the Walgreens spokesperson, said the company offers alternatives

"Customers who have questions about their medications can also talk to a Walgreens pharmacist using the Pharmacist Video Chat feature, which is also available 24/7 on Walgreens mobile app and website," she said. "In such instances, we will direct customers to other nearby Walgreens locations for prescription needs, care and support."

Adjusted store hours are reflected on the store locator, which is "updated throughout the day."

A "change of hours" sign sits in the front window of the Walgreens at 2121 S.W. Fairlawn Road. The sign said, "The pharmacy will be temporary closed weekends," but pharmacy hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

CVS didn't respond to inquiries about how its pharmacies are handling national labor shortages.

