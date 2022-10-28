Week 9 Topeka-area high school football scores and stats

Of the nine Topeka-area teams competing in the post season on Friday, four of them advanced with wins.

Here are the week 9 submitted stats and scores from around the state, Topeka-area stats will be updated online.

To submit stats for The Capital-Journal, email sports@cjonline.com by 10 a.m. Saturday. Submitted stats will be updated online on this page until Sunday evening. Check this page online for up-to-date stats

Week 9 Topeka-area football scores

Cair Paravel (3-5) vs. Cedar Vale (1-7): Cancelled

Hayden (8-1) vs. Baldwin (3-6): Hayden 63, Baldwin 8

Highland Park (6-3) vs. Emporia (2-7): Emporia 83, Highland Park 64

Rossville (5-4) vs. Minneapolis (5-4): Rossville 57, Minneapolis 6

Seaman (4-4) vs. Blue Valley Southwest (4-5): Blue Valley Southwest 42, Seaman 14

Shawnee Heights (5-4) vs. Lansing (3-6): Shawnee Heights 28, Lansing 21

Silver Lake (6-3) vs. Riley County (3-6): Riley County 23, Silver Lake 21

Topeka High (1-8) at Derby (7-2): Derby 69, Topeka High 12

Topeka West (1-8) at Sumner Academy (7-2): Sumner Academy 47, Topeka West 42

Washburn Rural (7-2) vs. Dodge City (4-5): Washburn Rural 36, Dodge City 0

Week 9 submitted scores and stats from around the state

Hays 44, Wichita West 20

Holton 49, Santa Fe Trail 16

Jefferson County North 64, Riverside 22

Inman 36, Ellis 7

Oxford 43, Solomon 14

Osage City 50, Riverton 14

Jefferson West 35, Osawatomie 20

Sabetha 35, Atchison County 6

Passing

Tyson Gates, St. John's/Tipton: 13-22, 211 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Landon Boss, Osage City: 10-16, 184 yards, 2 TD

Spencer Coup, Solomon: 15-30, 129 yards, 1 INT

Frankfort 48, St. John's 28

Rushing

Lane Loiseau, Frankfort: 30 rushes, 263 yards, 3 TD

Landon Boss, Osage City: 9 rushes, 213 yards, 4 TD

Ty Smith, Frankfort: 16 rushes, 150 yards, 3 TD

Receiving

Luke Bates, St. John's/Tipton: 7 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD

Jess Reece, 4 catches, 112 yards, 2 TD

Spencer Krause, Solomon: 13 catches, 101 yards

Tackles

Kyan Morris, Oxford: 9

Wyatt Keller, Frankfort: 8.5

Lucas Newcomer, Solomon: 8

Landon Boss, Osage City: 8

Tackles for Loss

Hayden Zerbe, Solomon: 1.5

Jett Keller, Frankfort: 1.5

Interceptions

Ty Smith, Frankfort: 2

Ryland Dassel, Oxford: 1

Nicholas Greenwood, St. John's/Tipton: 1

Other notes, more standouts

Tyson Gates, St. John's/Tipton: 25 rushes, 144 yards, 2 TD

Kyan Morris, Oxford: 13 rushes, 125 yards, 1 TD

Cordell Jordan, Oxford: 13 rushes, 110 yards, 2 TD

Wyatt Gaither, Oxford: 5 rushes, 100 yards, 2 TD

Tips or story ideas? Email Seth Kinker at skinker@gannett.com or DM him on Twitter @SethKinker .

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Week 9 Topeka-area high school football scores and stats