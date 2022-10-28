ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Week 9 Topeka-area high school football scores and stats

By Seth Kinker, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rB7fU_0iq5JlTD00

Of the nine Topeka-area teams competing in the post season on Friday, four of them advanced with wins.

Here are the week 9 submitted stats and scores from around the state, Topeka-area stats will be updated online.

To submit stats for The Capital-Journal, email sports@cjonline.com by 10 a.m. Saturday. Submitted stats will be updated online on this page until Sunday evening. Check this page online for up-to-date stats

Week 9 Topeka-area football scores

Cair Paravel (3-5) vs. Cedar Vale (1-7): Cancelled

Hayden (8-1) vs. Baldwin (3-6): Hayden 63, Baldwin 8

Highland Park (6-3) vs. Emporia (2-7): Emporia 83, Highland Park 64

Rossville (5-4) vs. Minneapolis (5-4): Rossville 57, Minneapolis 6

Seaman (4-4) vs. Blue Valley Southwest (4-5): Blue Valley Southwest 42, Seaman 14

Shawnee Heights (5-4) vs. Lansing (3-6): Shawnee Heights 28, Lansing 21

Silver Lake (6-3) vs. Riley County (3-6): Riley County 23, Silver Lake 21

Topeka High (1-8) at Derby (7-2): Derby 69, Topeka High 12

Topeka West (1-8) at Sumner Academy (7-2): Sumner Academy 47, Topeka West 42

Washburn Rural (7-2) vs. Dodge City (4-5): Washburn Rural 36, Dodge City 0

Week 9 submitted scores and stats from around the state

Hays 44, Wichita West 20

Holton 49, Santa Fe Trail 16

Jefferson County North 64, Riverside 22

Inman 36, Ellis 7

Oxford 43, Solomon 14

Osage City 50, Riverton 14

Jefferson West 35, Osawatomie 20

Sabetha 35, Atchison County 6

Passing

Tyson Gates, St. John's/Tipton: 13-22, 211 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Landon Boss, Osage City: 10-16, 184 yards, 2 TD

Spencer Coup, Solomon: 15-30, 129 yards, 1 INT

Frankfort 48, St. John's 28

Rushing

Lane Loiseau, Frankfort: 30 rushes, 263 yards, 3 TD

Landon Boss, Osage City: 9 rushes, 213 yards, 4 TD

Ty Smith, Frankfort: 16 rushes, 150 yards, 3 TD

Receiving

Luke Bates, St. John's/Tipton: 7 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD

Jess Reece, 4 catches, 112 yards, 2 TD

Spencer Krause, Solomon: 13 catches, 101 yards

Tackles

Kyan Morris, Oxford: 9

Wyatt Keller, Frankfort: 8.5

Lucas Newcomer, Solomon: 8

Landon Boss, Osage City: 8

Tackles for Loss

Hayden Zerbe, Solomon: 1.5

Jett Keller, Frankfort: 1.5

Interceptions

Ty Smith, Frankfort: 2

Ryland Dassel, Oxford: 1

Nicholas Greenwood, St. John's/Tipton: 1

Other notes, more standouts

Tyson Gates, St. John's/Tipton: 25 rushes, 144 yards, 2 TD

Kyan Morris, Oxford: 13 rushes, 125 yards, 1 TD

Cordell Jordan, Oxford: 13 rushes, 110 yards, 2 TD

Wyatt Gaither, Oxford: 5 rushes, 100 yards, 2 TD

Tips or story ideas? Email Seth Kinker at skinker@gannett.com or DM him on Twitter @SethKinker .

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Week 9 Topeka-area high school football scores and stats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibwnewsnow.com

4 Shawnee County teams advance to second round of 2022 high school football playoffs

Four of the 10 high school football teams in Shawnee County are headed to the regional round of the 2022 postseason following wins on Friday night. Washburn Rural is headed to regionals for the second year in a row after a 36-0 shutout victory over Dodge City at home Friday night. The Junior Blues will face Garden City, the No. 3 seed in the 6A West bracket, on the road this week.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Rural wins state volleyball title

SALINA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural volleyball has completed its season on top, winning the 6A State Championship on Saturday. The Junior Blues started the day with a dominate win in the semifinals over Mill Valley, 25-9, 25-18. Rural took the court against Blue Valley for the championship game. The Junior Blues had already beaten the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Wet grass slows down plan for Topeka controlled burn

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka. The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31. The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
KVOE

Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday

At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka residents without power after fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Update on I-70 crash that left many in Topeka without power

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An update on the passengers who were in the vehicle crash on eastbound I-70 that left many residents in west Topeka without power for several hours. On Friday morning, Evergy restored power to the remaining residents who awaited for hours Friday morning after a new powerline was installed.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Ice skating rink coming soon to Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka will soon be the home of an ice skating rink. Construction is underway on the Core First Ice Rink located at Evergy Plaza. While the grand opening isn’t until November 12th, tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Injuries reported after 2-car crash east of Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Injuries have been reported for a car crash just east of the Topeka city limits on Friday. Two vehicles were involved in a crash at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kansas 4 Highway, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. No road closures have been posted […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Liverpool Legends invade Topeka, Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Liverpool Legends, a Beatles Tribute Band, performed a concert in the Topeka Performing Arts Center Saturday night. The Liverpool Legends will take you back to 1964 when the Beatles made their first US appearance on the Ed Sullivan show. Their concert transitions through their touring days and illustrates the artistry of each […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy