Week 9 Topeka-area high school football scores and stats
Of the nine Topeka-area teams competing in the post season on Friday, four of them advanced with wins.
Here are the week 9 submitted stats and scores from around the state, Topeka-area stats will be updated online.
Week 9 Topeka-area football scores
Cair Paravel (3-5) vs. Cedar Vale (1-7): Cancelled
Hayden (8-1) vs. Baldwin (3-6): Hayden 63, Baldwin 8
Highland Park (6-3) vs. Emporia (2-7): Emporia 83, Highland Park 64
Rossville (5-4) vs. Minneapolis (5-4): Rossville 57, Minneapolis 6
Seaman (4-4) vs. Blue Valley Southwest (4-5): Blue Valley Southwest 42, Seaman 14
Shawnee Heights (5-4) vs. Lansing (3-6): Shawnee Heights 28, Lansing 21
Silver Lake (6-3) vs. Riley County (3-6): Riley County 23, Silver Lake 21
Topeka High (1-8) at Derby (7-2): Derby 69, Topeka High 12
Topeka West (1-8) at Sumner Academy (7-2): Sumner Academy 47, Topeka West 42
Washburn Rural (7-2) vs. Dodge City (4-5): Washburn Rural 36, Dodge City 0
Week 9 submitted scores and stats from around the state
Hays 44, Wichita West 20
Holton 49, Santa Fe Trail 16
Jefferson County North 64, Riverside 22
Inman 36, Ellis 7
Oxford 43, Solomon 14
Osage City 50, Riverton 14
Jefferson West 35, Osawatomie 20
Sabetha 35, Atchison County 6
Passing
Tyson Gates, St. John's/Tipton: 13-22, 211 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Landon Boss, Osage City: 10-16, 184 yards, 2 TD
Spencer Coup, Solomon: 15-30, 129 yards, 1 INT
Frankfort 48, St. John's 28
Rushing
Lane Loiseau, Frankfort: 30 rushes, 263 yards, 3 TD
Landon Boss, Osage City: 9 rushes, 213 yards, 4 TD
Ty Smith, Frankfort: 16 rushes, 150 yards, 3 TD
Receiving
Luke Bates, St. John's/Tipton: 7 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD
Jess Reece, 4 catches, 112 yards, 2 TD
Spencer Krause, Solomon: 13 catches, 101 yards
Tackles
Kyan Morris, Oxford: 9
Wyatt Keller, Frankfort: 8.5
Lucas Newcomer, Solomon: 8
Landon Boss, Osage City: 8
Tackles for Loss
Hayden Zerbe, Solomon: 1.5
Jett Keller, Frankfort: 1.5
Interceptions
Ty Smith, Frankfort: 2
Ryland Dassel, Oxford: 1
Nicholas Greenwood, St. John's/Tipton: 1
Other notes, more standouts
Tyson Gates, St. John's/Tipton: 25 rushes, 144 yards, 2 TD
Kyan Morris, Oxford: 13 rushes, 125 yards, 1 TD
Cordell Jordan, Oxford: 13 rushes, 110 yards, 2 TD
Wyatt Gaither, Oxford: 5 rushes, 100 yards, 2 TD
