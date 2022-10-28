On October 27 and 28, the Harris Theater filled from front row to the top of the balcony for Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring (1975) and common ground[s], a new work by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo. These historic performances, coproduced by École des Sables, the Pina Bausch Foundation, and Sadler’s Wells, brought Bausch’s iconic piece to Chicago for the first time, danced by a company of three dozen dancers assembled from across the African continent, alongside a new work by Acogny, founder of École des Sables in Senegal, and Airaudo, one of the earliest dancers in Bausch’s Tanztheater Wuppertal.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO