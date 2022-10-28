ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Experience Ruston to announce holiday events on November 8th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgzfv_0iq5IzTW00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Experience Ruston, in partnership with the Holiday Trail of Lights, will host a press conference at Hamilton House Inn in West Monroe, La. to announce planned holiday events for the 2022 season. The Trail consists of the following cities:

  • Monroe-West Monroe, La.
  • Natchitoches, La.
  • Alexandria/Pineville, La.
  • Ruston, La.
  • Logansport, La.
  • Shreveport-Bossier City, La.
  • Minden, La.

To obtain a list of holiday events throughout the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, be sure to visit www.HolidayTrailofLights.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Louisiana Delta Community College

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Wendi Tostenson with Louisiana Delta Community College joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Dr. Tostenson discusses Louisiana Delta Community College’s role in the new GUMBO Grant. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Chamber of Commerce President, Roy Heatherly, sits down with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Roy shares with viewers information about the governor’s visit to Monroe and what is on his agenda. For more details, be sure to watch the video above.  For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winn Parish man dies in Natchitoches Parish crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 84. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield, La. During the investigation, officials discovered that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Kennedy, was westbound on US Highway […]
WINN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Every year, First West Thrift Store donates to local ministries. In their most recent year, they donated more than $275,000 to local ministries. Phillip Thigpen, Director of First West Thrift Store, told us more about their donations. “The community support allows us to be able to invest in local ministry. So […]
WEST MONROE, LA
High School Football PRO

Monroe, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield man killed in 2 vehicle crash on U.S. 84

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 84 just east of Clarence on Monday, Oct. 31. Louisiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., Thomas Kennedy, 42, was traveling west on U.S. 84 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with a big rig truck.
WINNFIELD, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman arrested; allegedly stabbed elderly man

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Seal Street in West Monroe, La. on October 31, 2022. Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with an elderly victim who mentioned that he was allegedly stabbed during […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning

Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500. The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes. The winnings can only be...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Crash near Farmerville involves school bus

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy