Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Experience Ruston to announce holiday events on November 8th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Experience Ruston, in partnership with the Holiday Trail of Lights, will host a press conference at Hamilton House Inn in West Monroe, La. to announce planned holiday events for the 2022 season. The Trail consists of the following cities:

Monroe-West Monroe, La.

Natchitoches, La.

Alexandria/Pineville, La.

Ruston, La.

Logansport, La.

Shreveport-Bossier City, La.

Minden, La.

To obtain a list of holiday events throughout the Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights, be sure to visit www.HolidayTrailofLights.com.