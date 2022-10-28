Read full article on original website
The new financial paradigm in healthcare: generating revenue from outside the hospital's four walls
Healthcare systems are dealing with historic revenue losses brought on by inconsistent patient volumes, payer reimbursement issues, an extremely tight labor market and rising costs. These factors are forcing healthcare leaders to make major changes in how they deliver care and generate revenue. In an October webinar hosted by Becker's...
Viewpoint: Feds shouldn't profit from illegal pharmacy prior-authorization restrictions
The federal government wants to collect treble damages from Walgreens after a Virginia prior-authorization law was deemed illegal, but the money collection could incentivise more illegal requirements that would deny patient care, according to an Oct. 26 article published by the American Medical Association. In 2015 and 2016, Virginia had...
Integrating specialty pharmacists into health systems facilitates better care: study
Madison, Wis.-based William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital found integrating specialty pharmacists into the system helped promote safe and effective use of biologic treatments, the American Journal of Managed Care reported Oct. 30. The study, published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, assessed the cost and effectiveness of...
HCA-owned system yet to make charity care application public despite push from advocates
An HCA-owned health system in North Carolina is not yet making its charity care application public, despite the urging from patient advocates, the Asheville Citizen Times reported Oct. 31. Nonprofit hospitals are required to offer charity care in order to qualify for tax-exempt status with the federal government, but for-profits...
Florida medical board pursues ban on gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Oct. 28 voted to start drafting a rule that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, making it the first medical board in the U.S. to pursue such action, NBC News reported Oct. 29. The new rule would prevent Florida minors from...
Patient bill care: innovation in patients' financial experiences for better engagement
Patients are increasingly looking for retail-like experiences when it comes to healthcare, and that includes the bill pay experience. Rather than just adding options for where or how to pay, some healthcare innovators are treating the financial experience as a critical quality element. During the Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual...
Patient care navigation: delivering holistic care and returning joy to medicine
Smoothing the transitions between different parts of the patient care journey has become a growing part of hospitals' strategies to improve the patient experience. During an October webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Vituity, healthcare innovation leaders discussed how patient care navigation is becoming an integral part of clinical operations and the benefits it delivers to patients and providers. Panelists were:
The 17 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties
As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments by the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2023 to 17 hospitals across the country. That figure compares with 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2022. The maximum 3 percent payment cut for these hospitals...
Healthcare lobbying spending rose 70% from 2000 to 2020
Healthcare lobbying spending ballooned 70 percent from 2000 to 2020, a new study published in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, published Oct. 28, analyzed lobbying spending reports from nonpartisan organization OpenSecrets, which tracks money in politics. In 2020, healthcare lobbying expenditures totaled $713.6 million, compared to $358.2 million in...
At Massachusetts General, 800 patients wait for psychiatric care
Massachusetts General Hospital is among the mental health providers across the U.S. that has experienced an overwhelming demand for psychiatric services, The Washington Post reported Oct. 29. The Boston-based teaching hospital reported 800 patients on its psychiatry wait list this summer. As a result, the organization asked physicians Aug. 18...
Duke Health study compares industry payments to physicians, advanced practice clinicians
Advanced practice clinicians received more payments from drug companies compared to medical device companies, while physicians accepted more funds from medical device companies versus drug companies, according to a new study from Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. The same portion of each group accepted payments, but the physicians received a greater...
Health systems zero in on exec teams
At least half a dozen health systems announced changes to their executive ranks in the past month. As health systems find themselves in untenable financial positions and looming risk of an economic recession, job cuts and layoffs in hospitals and health systems are increasingly likely. In a report released Oct. 18 from Kaufman Hall based on response from 86 health system leaders, 46 percent said labor costs are the largest opportunity for cost reduction — up significantly from the 17 percent of leaders who said the same last year.
US News adds transparency metric to Best Hospitals ranking
The next edition of U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals list will include a new public transparency metric for the pulmonology and lung surgery ranking, the organization said Oct. 31. The new measure will assess whether hospitals' performance data for lobectomy has been publicly reported to a database maintained...
Brightwork Health IT Helps Summa Health Transform Its Relationship With Electronic Health Record Vendor Epic
Brightwork’s assistance aims to drive operational efficiency and patient experience improvements for Summa Health. SEATTLE, WA – October 31, 2022 -- Brightwork Health IT (Brightwork), an IT consultancy that helps healthcare organizations with large-scale IT implementations, digital transformation initiatives, and technical resources, announced today that its work to transform Summa Health’s utilization of the Epic health record system has been completed. This implementation enables Summa to create a single, unified health record for each patient so that physicians and other providers can access one comprehensive health profile.
1st human-pig heart transplant unexpectedly changed heart's electrical system, research suggests
American Heart Association researchers found heart rhythms in the first pig-to-human heart transplant changed from what is expected from a pig heart. The first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed in January. Researchers then took electrocardiograms for each of the 61 days the patient survived. Pig hearts in pig bodies show a short PR interval of 50 to 120 milliseconds, a short QRS of 70 to 90 milliseconds, and a short QT of 260 to 380 milliseconds, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the AHA.
CMS penalizes 2,273 hospitals for high readmissions: 6 things to know
CMS evaluated two and a half years of readmission cases for Medicare patients through the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program and penalized 2,273 hospitals that had a greater-than-expected rate of return, according to a Nov. 1 report from Kaiser Health News. The average payment reduction was 0.43 percent, the lowest rate...
COVID-19 presents unique challenges for caregivers, study finds
COVID-19 presents unique challenges for caregivers not present in other patients including in managing infection, engaging support services and patient independence, a study done by researchers at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan found. Researchers surveyed COVID-19 intensive care unit patients hospitalized in Southeastern Michigan between the start of the U.S....
Cumulative flu hospitalization rate hits 13-year high
The CDC estimates there have already been nearly 7,000 flu hospitalizations in the U.S. this season, according to estimates in its latest FluView report. Not since the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic have cumulative hospitalizations been so high this early in the season. The agency also estimates there have been...
Massachusetts' 19K vacant hospital jobs: 'Our healthcare system has never been more fragile'
There are an estimated 19,000 full-time job vacancies across Massachusetts acute care hospitals, according to a survey published Oct. 31 by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. Hospitals are working to address backlogs and transfer patients to post-acute care settings while skyrocketing labor costs — including a projected $1 billion...
FDA warns of tracheostomy tube shortage
There is a national shortage of tracheostomy tubes, including ICU Medical's Bivona tubes, and the dearth is more likely to affect pediatric patients because there are few alternative products, the FDA said Oct. 31. Tracheostomy tubes are used in surgical procedures that slice into a person's trachea to create an...
