EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO