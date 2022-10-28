Read full article on original website
Royal Credit Union’s annual toy drive to begin Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army is announcing they’ve partnered again for Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive. According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1 -Nov. 30. Monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online HERE.
‘Letters Home’ scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts cancelled
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Letters Home” scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022 is cancelled. That is according to a media release from the Heyde Center for the Arts. “I have some bad news for you and I have been...
Earthbound Environmental Solutions celebrating Halloween
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Halloween isn’t just a holiday for children. Drivers for Earthbound Environmental Solutions in Eau Claire and Altoona went door-to-door, not for candy but for trash. There are some familiar faces in the fleet with workers dressing up as Mario, Cookie Monster, a racoon, and...
Eau Claire businesses host trick-or-treat event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Monsters, princesses, and superheroes flooded the streets of downtown Eau Claire this Halloween to score some treats. Ahead of the residential trick-or-treating this evening in the City of Eau Claire downtown businesses opened their doors to families dressed in costumes. Kids were hard at work filling their bags to the brim with candy. Staff members at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire decided to give out something besides candy.
Senate candidate Barnes visits Eau Claire, La Crosse Monday as part of statewide tour
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stopped in Eau Claire and La Crosse on Monday as part of his statewide tour ahead of next week’s election. Barnes is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. Barnes visited The Brewing...
6 church congregations got together to celebrate art and help out another congregation
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Church goes came out to Hope Lutheran Church to appreciate art from the Chippewa Valley Sunday afternoon. “It’s a celebration, as the title implies, of a number of different types of arts,” said Jim Newman, one of the organizers of the event. Five...
Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program. Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the...
Carson Park 5 & 10 returns
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In Eau Claire community members laced up their sneakers for the Carson Park 5 & 10. It’s an event raising money for the Wisconsin Logging Museum, Chippewa Valley Museum and the Indianhead Track Club. In addition to a 5K run/walk and a 10-mile course, it...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash transforms into Tunnel of Terror through Halloween night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit. Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Clairemont Avenue is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror. The experience is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween Night. Proceeds raised by the event will go towards...
Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bond is set for each of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17. 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and each given a 1,000,000.00 cash bond.
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Christmas Bazaar
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar will be held Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Our Savior’s Methodist Church in Mondovi. The event features items to purchase, such as baked goods, lefse, candy, crafts, garden decor, woodworking items and more.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 29th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the final step before state for multiple prep volleyball teams, featuring River Falls facing Chippewa Falls, West Salem battling Bloomer, St. Croix Falls taking on Westby, and Mercer playing McDonell in sectional finals. Plus, tons of Wisconsin teams battle for opportunities to appear...
Car control class teaches young drivers critical skills
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Young drivers are getting real-world driving experience in a safe environment. Mayo Clinic Health System and CVTC partnered up for a car control class. The class teaches teenagers to control their vehicle in different situations on a test track. Students practice driving exercises like emergency...
No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday morning. Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Department, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.
SportScene 13 for Sunday, October 30th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Men’s Basketball unofficially kicked off its season at the Garding against Cancer Event versus Wisconsin. The Blugolds remained close early, before the Badgers pulled away in the second half.
GRAB YOUR PROTON PACK: The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are ready for Halloween
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Between ghosts, ghouls, and all things creepy, Halloween is the spookiest night of the year. Their phone lines might be a little busy on the spooky holiday, but The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are around to catch any creatures that might be lurking. From proton...
drydenwire.com
Chemical Leak At Jennie-O In Barron County Closes Hwy 8
BARRON COUNTY -- A chemical leak at Jennie-O in Barron Closed HWY 8 earlier this morning, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:27am on Monday, October 31 2022, the Barron County 911 Center received a call from the Jennie-O Plant in Barron reporting a chemical leak at its Main Plant Feed Mill location. Upon arrival, emergency responders conducted an assessment and determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) had been accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. Jennie-O had immediately evacuated the facility to protect employees against inhalation hazards.
