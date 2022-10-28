Read full article on original website
3 killed in separate Jefferson County traffic crashes on Friday, including 2 pedestrians
Three people were killed in traffic crashes in Jefferson County on Friday, including two pedestrians who were struck in separate incidents. The first wreck happened at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodard Road in Midfield. Authorities said 39-year-old Dominique Ledre Monroe was on a public road when he was hit.
33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
39-year-old ID’d as man shot to death in Homewood CVS parking lot
A 39-year-old Birmingham man has been identified as the victim killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Eric Steven Kaczmarek. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at the store on the corner of West...
Man and woman killed in bizarre string of Fairfield crimes identified
Authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in Fairfield during a bizarre string of events that ended with a suspect in jail. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Kernisha Jenay McClinon, 30, and Ray B. Dover Jr., 60. Cortney Dion Price, 38,...
21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
Two injured after shots fired into vehicle before crash into VA building
Two men were injured from gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Birmingham Police Department. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries from the incident. Police said the two men were in a car when shots were fired into the vehicle. The car then crashed into the Veteran's Affairs hospital building in Birmingham.
Dispute over woman leads to shots fired on I-59/20; 1 injured, 1 jailed
A shooting on Interstate 59/20 in Tuscaloosa left one man injured and another in jail. Authorities said the two men knew each other, and the shooting apparently stemmed from a dispute over a woman. Tuscaloosa police responded at 7:30 a.m. Monday to the interstate between mile markers 73 and 72,...
22-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa interstate shooting
A 19-year-old was shot Monday morning while driving on I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa, and a 22-year-old man is charged in the shooting. The shooting happened around 7:30 A.M. between the 72 and 73 mile markers. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to recover.
Driver shot along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving his car along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.
Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
Man arrested after interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic was diverted and an investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Tuscaloosa Police responded after a call came in from a 19-year-old man who said he’d been injured when gunfire came through his windshield. He...
Birmingham man jailed after fatal shooting, carjacking and deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist in Fairfield all in just over 1 hour
A Birmingham man is behind bars after authorities say he shot a woman to death at a Fairfield hotel, carjacked a family at gunpoint and then possibly fatally struck a bicyclist. Cortney Dion Price, 38, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a murder charge. More charges are...
Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
Man killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Millport man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael White, 48, was injured when his F-150 crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe and overturned around 3 p.m. The passenger in the F-150 was taken to DCH Regional […]
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
Man charged after alleged Fairfield hotel shooting, carjacking and hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman at a Fairfield hotel, carjacking a family and possibly striking a bicyclist in Birmingham. According to JCSO, officers arrived at a hotel on Kelco Place around 5:31 p.m. to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a 30-year-old woman suffering […]
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Third Avenue North in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:58 p.m. to the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said the driver remained at...
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday
An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
Male dies after shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS
UPDATE: Homewood police announced Sunday the victim was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at UAB Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. EARLIER: A shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS left one person critically injured. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at...
