Midfield, AL

CBS 42

33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

21-year-old pedestrian killed on 3rd Ave

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was killed while walking in the road Friday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 21-year-old Ramon James Turman was walking in the center turn lane when he was struck by a car. The investigation is ongoing. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two injured after shots fired into vehicle before crash into VA building

Two men were injured from gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Birmingham Police Department. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries from the incident. Police said the two men were in a car when shots were fired into the vehicle. The car then crashed into the Veteran's Affairs hospital building in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

22-year-old charged in Tuscaloosa interstate shooting

A 19-year-old was shot Monday morning while driving on I-20/59 near Tuscaloosa, and a 22-year-old man is charged in the shooting. The shooting happened around 7:30 A.M. between the 72 and 73 mile markers. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment, and is expected to recover.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested after interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic was diverted and an investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Tuscaloosa Police responded after a call came in from a 19-year-old man who said he’d been injured when gunfire came through his windshield. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Millport man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael White, 48, was injured when his F-150 crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe and overturned around 3 p.m. The passenger in the F-150 was taken to DCH Regional […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Third Avenue North in Birmingham

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:58 p.m. to the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said the driver remained at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday

An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
MIDFIELD, AL
AL.com

Male dies after shooting in parking lot of Homewood CVS

UPDATE: Homewood police announced Sunday the victim was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. at UAB Hospital. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family. EARLIER: A shooting in the parking lot of a Homewood CVS left one person critically injured. The gunfire erupted at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

AL.com

