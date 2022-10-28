Read full article on original website
Early voting numbers down nearly 175K in North Texas' largest counties from 2018
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people in our four largest counties who've cast their ballots during the first four days of early voting has dropped by nearly 175,000 people compared to the same time during the midterm election four years ago.Despite the soggy start to early voting, people out in the rain Friday who cast their ballots looked on the bright side.Adnan Bahar said, "I don't care if it's snowing. I hate snow, if it's snowing, I'd be here to vote."Another voter, Don Hall said, "Rain is no big deal, you get a little wet, but voting is the...
Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza Campaigns in North Texas
Many Candidates are spending time in North Texas, during the last week of early voting. In a show of unity, Democratic Candidates for Office in Tarrant County gathered on the Campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. They showed support for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza, who is in North Texas for three days. Garza said she wants to change how the Attorney General’s Office does Business.
Six Dallas Hispanic voters explain how they vote: ‘We’re diverse and complex’
Gerson Hernández thinks people must preach their faith not only in churches but also when it comes to politics. Yohana Mantrana has no political affiliation and she votes for whomever she considers the best candidate on Election Day. Susana Pérez offers her vote to candidates with policies that protect...
Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence
“Dallas-Houston bullet train developer vows project is on track, but state officials lack confidence” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Dallas attorney charged In $1 billion tax shelter scheme
A Dallas attorney who allegedly created tax shelters to help high-net-worth clients conceal more than one billion dollars in income from the IRS has been federally charged, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Joseph Garza was indicted Tuesday on 18 counts of wire fraud,...
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
TxDOT Recommending Changes to Major Highway
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is recommending changes for the elevated highway connecting the Central Expressway to I-30, reports CBS. The TxDOT made these recommendations for the 1.5-mile-long highway to the council after years of studying the future of the highway. The new highway could cost more than $1...
Feds Pop Dallas Lawyer Over Alleged $1 Billion Tax Shelter Scheme
Federal authorities say they’ve charged Joseph Garza, a 79-year-old Dallas lawyer, with creating tax shelters to hide more than $1 billion of money from the Internal Revenue Service for his big-dollar clients. Arrested at his home on Oct. 25, he appeared in court the following day, facing 18 counts...
Lives of Uvalde Victims to be Remembered in DFW
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) In response to the recent mass school shooting massacre that occurred on May 24th at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the Office of Texas State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos, in partnership with the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, will hold a commemoration ceremony to honor the twenty-one children and teachers who were forced to sacrifice their lives on November 1, All Saints Day.
Dallas Panhandlers React to New City Ordinance
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Panhandlers in Dallas are reacting to a new ordinance by the Dallas City Council. The Ordinance allows Dallas City Marshals to fine anyone standing in intersections or walking on medians up to $500. “There’s six or seven of us out here and we ain’t got money...
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
Councilwoman Mendelsohn Leads Effort Against Prop A
Early voting in Texas is underway, and one of the most talked about items on the ballot for Dallas residents is Proposition A, which would increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax to pay for a new convention center and some Fair Park improvements. Prop A would raise the hotel occupancy tax...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Arlington (Arlington, TX)
According to the Arlington Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Arlington on Saturday. The crash happened in the 1300 block of W. Division Street at around 2:50 a.m. According to the Police, the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the street.
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BREWSTER, DELINDA LYNN; FEMALE; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 58; ADDRESS: ROWLETT TX; OCCUPATION: DISABLED;...
TCU, K-State Ranked in Top 15 of Week 10 AP Poll
The Big 12 Conference has three teams ranked again in Week 10 of the AP Poll, but the order has changed after the outcome from one game in particular on Saturday. The TCU Horned Frogs come in at No. 7 for a second straight week after beating West Virginia 41-31 on Saturday.
