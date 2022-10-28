Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Football Coach Brian St. Pierre – No. 7 Eagles Host No. 10 Bombadiers in D1 Opener
DANVERS – The no. 7-seeded St. John’s Prep Eagles (6-2) host the no. 10-seeded Attlleboro Bombadiers (4-4) ion Friday night in the MIAA Division 1 football playoff opener. For Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, the focus this week, as usual, will be “inward.” With outstanding play all the way around on Friday night, the Eagles were able to come home from Shawsheen with a 48-12 win over “the other St. John’s.”
msonewsports.com
Endicott Football Coaches Show with Paul McGonagle – 8-0 Gulls Host Salve Regina Saturday at Noon – Senior Day
BEVERLY (Podcast) This week Endicott football (8-0/4-0) coach Paul McGonagle looks back at Saturday’s 48-7 win at Curry College, shares player notes, and previews this week’s game at home against Salve Regina (5-3/2-2) at noon (Senior Day). The coach also discussed three north shore players that preformed well last weekend. In two weeks, the Gulls wrap up the regular season with a game at Western New England (11/12).
sundeviltimes.com
Salem Football team gets a new head coach
Due to the departure of previous head coach, Marcus Johnson Williams, Coach Mark Hall has stepped up to lead the football team. Coach Hall, previous assistant coach, took the head position in August. The new energy he brings to the team on and off the field is electric. Coach Hall...
homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
msonewsports.com
Endicott Football Wins at Curry College 48-7, Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) 5 TD Passes
MILTON — The No. 24 nationally ranked Endicott football team defeated Curry College, 48-7, in conference action on Saturday evening at Walter M. Katz Field. Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) highlighted the Gulls’ efforts with five touchdown passes (14-21, 216 yards, 0 INT). Anthony Bracamonte (Saco, Maine) hauled in two...
OPINION: It is Time for the Jeff Hafley Era to Come to an End
For weeks, perhaps almost a year even, I preached patience regarding Jeff Hafley. After a promising 2020 season, Boston College struggled in 2021, primarily due to Phil Jurkovec’s absence for essentially half the season. BC would have qualified for a bowl game in both years, but Hafley eschewed a bowl in 2020 due to the team’s need for rest, and the game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Given that Hafley was rebuilding the roster in a post-Adazzio era, giving him a decently long leash seemed fair. As a first-time head coach, some mistakes and growing pains were to be expected.
msonewsports.com
Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Student Finds Career Path Thanks to Student Government Day
PEABODY — Tommy Davidson, a 2022 Peabody Veterans Memorial High School graduate, found his career path through his participation in Student Government Day. Student Government Day returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is open to PVMHS seniors, who can run for local municipal positions and, if elected, meet with their municipal counterparts for a day of activities.
homenewshere.com
Where Are They Now?: Tragedy helped shape this life of perseverance — Tom Morin, Class of 1975
Tom Morin had just graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School when his dad Robert, an electrician at Raytheon, died in a work related accident. Robert Morin was just 47-years-old. It was a very dark time for a teenager already wise beyond his years thanks to his days spent on the...
msonewsports.com
Monday, Oct. 31 – Peabody Woman Involved in Rollover Crash in NH – More Off-Shore Wind Money for Salem – Photos – Sports – More
Weather – Clouds, some breaks of sun, temps today 60s. We R Danvers – Enter our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁!! FIVE winning photos will be chosen and each will receive a great prize! Contest ends 11/2/22. https://wearedanvers.com/halloweencostume.
msonewsports.com
City of Salem Fall Street Sweeping Schedule – Starting Monday Through November
SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll announced this past week that fall street sweeping will begin in residential neighborhoods in Salem on Monday and run through Friday, December 2. “As we head into the fall season it’s time for our seasonal city-wide street sweeping operation,” said Mayor Driscoll. “I...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
themainstreetmouse.com
A Look at All the Places Where ‘Hocus Pocus’ Was Filmed 29 Years Ago
Tis the season to watch the fan favorite movie, Hocus Pocus! One of my bucket list trips that I want to take, is to visit Salem Massachusetts to tour the various Hocus Pocus filming locations. Recently, Good Housekeeping broke down the famous buildings that we see in Hocus Pocus and gave a bit of info and backstory. Let’s hop on our brooms and take a tour together!
TopGolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week
BOSTON — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week for the second consecutive year. The immersive golf experience will hold a five-day event at Boston’s beloved ballpark from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9. Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at...
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
homenewshere.com
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River
The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
WMUR.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Salem taken to hospital, officials say
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem was taken to the hospital, according to officials. The Salem Fire Department told News 9 that the 8-year-old was hit by a car around 9:15 p.m. on Main Street. The boy was taken to Lawrence...
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: Police looking for driver who left vehicle rolled over in Sandwich woods…
P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Miles Davis… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!]
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
