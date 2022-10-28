(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Danvers High School Football Coach Ryan Nolan – Falcons Fighting for Playoff Berth

Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Football Coach Brian St. Pierre – No. 7 Eagles Host No. 10 Bombadiers in D1 Opener
DANVERS – The no. 7-seeded St. John’s Prep Eagles (6-2) host the no. 10-seeded Attlleboro Bombadiers (4-4) ion Friday night in the MIAA Division 1 football playoff opener. For Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, the focus this week, as usual, will be “inward.” With outstanding play all the way around on Friday night, the Eagles were able to come home from Shawsheen with a 48-12 win over “the other St. John’s.”
msonewsports.com
Endicott Football Coaches Show with Paul McGonagle – 8-0 Gulls Host Salve Regina Saturday at Noon – Senior Day
BEVERLY (Podcast) This week Endicott football (8-0/4-0) coach Paul McGonagle looks back at Saturday’s 48-7 win at Curry College, shares player notes, and previews this week’s game at home against Salve Regina (5-3/2-2) at noon (Senior Day). The coach also discussed three north shore players that preformed well last weekend. In two weeks, the Gulls wrap up the regular season with a game at Western New England (11/12).
sundeviltimes.com
Salem Football team gets a new head coach
Due to the departure of previous head coach, Marcus Johnson Williams, Coach Mark Hall has stepped up to lead the football team. Coach Hall, previous assistant coach, took the head position in August. The new energy he brings to the team on and off the field is electric. Coach Hall...
merrimackathletics.com
Field Hockey Drops Season Finale at Rider
Lawrenceville N.J. – The Merrimack College field hockey team dropped its 2022 season finale on Friday afternoon with a loss to Rider University. Records: Merrimack (1-16) | Rider (12-5) Rapid Recap. The score was tied at zero at the end of the first quarter. Warrior goalkeeper Isabelle Gardiner had...
homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
OPINION: It is Time for the Jeff Hafley Era to Come to an End
For weeks, perhaps almost a year even, I preached patience regarding Jeff Hafley. After a promising 2020 season, Boston College struggled in 2021, primarily due to Phil Jurkovec’s absence for essentially half the season. BC would have qualified for a bowl game in both years, but Hafley eschewed a bowl in 2020 due to the team’s need for rest, and the game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Given that Hafley was rebuilding the roster in a post-Adazzio era, giving him a decently long leash seemed fair. As a first-time head coach, some mistakes and growing pains were to be expected.
msonewsports.com
Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Student Finds Career Path Thanks to Student Government Day
PEABODY — Tommy Davidson, a 2022 Peabody Veterans Memorial High School graduate, found his career path through his participation in Student Government Day. Student Government Day returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is open to PVMHS seniors, who can run for local municipal positions and, if elected, meet with their municipal counterparts for a day of activities.
msonewsports.com
Monday, Oct. 31 – Peabody Woman Involved in Rollover Crash in NH – More Off-Shore Wind Money for Salem – Photos – Sports – More
Weather – Clouds, some breaks of sun, temps today 60s. We R Danvers – Enter our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁!! FIVE winning photos will be chosen and each will receive a great prize! Contest ends 11/2/22. https://wearedanvers.com/halloweencostume.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
homenewshere.com
New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River
The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
NECN
Boston Tex-Mex Restaurant Popular With College Students Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a Tex-Mex restaurant that is particularly popular with college students is being reborn. According its Instagram page, Sunset Cantina on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University is planning to reopen, with one post saying "A renovated, vibrant and exciting cantina is coming! Are you ready #Boston?" A listing within the Boston Restaurant Group website indicates that the space is under agreement and it has a new lease with BU which hints that there may be an ownership change, though no other details have been given.
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
