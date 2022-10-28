ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Danvers High School Football Coach Ryan Nolan – Falcons Fighting for Playoff Berth

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Football Coach Brian St. Pierre – No. 7 Eagles Host No. 10 Bombadiers in D1 Opener

DANVERS – The no. 7-seeded St. John’s Prep Eagles (6-2) host the no. 10-seeded Attlleboro Bombadiers (4-4) ion Friday night in the MIAA Division 1 football playoff opener. For Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, the focus this week, as usual, will be “inward.” With outstanding play all the way around on Friday night, the Eagles were able to come home from Shawsheen with a 48-12 win over “the other St. John’s.”
DANVERS, MA
msonewsports.com

Endicott Football Coaches Show with Paul McGonagle – 8-0 Gulls Host Salve Regina Saturday at Noon – Senior Day

BEVERLY (Podcast) This week Endicott football (8-0/4-0) coach Paul McGonagle looks back at Saturday’s 48-7 win at Curry College, shares player notes, and previews this week’s game at home against Salve Regina (5-3/2-2) at noon (Senior Day). The coach also discussed three north shore players that preformed well last weekend. In two weeks, the Gulls wrap up the regular season with a game at Western New England (11/12).
BEVERLY, MA
sundeviltimes.com

Salem Football team gets a new head coach

Due to the departure of previous head coach, Marcus Johnson Williams, Coach Mark Hall has stepped up to lead the football team. Coach Hall, previous assistant coach, took the head position in August. The new energy he brings to the team on and off the field is electric. Coach Hall...
SALEM, MA
merrimackathletics.com

Field Hockey Drops Season Finale at Rider

Lawrenceville N.J. – The Merrimack College field hockey team dropped its 2022 season finale on Friday afternoon with a loss to Rider University. Records: Merrimack (1-16) | Rider (12-5) Rapid Recap. The score was tied at zero at the end of the first quarter. Warrior goalkeeper Isabelle Gardiner had...
homenewshere.com

Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away

PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
WILMINGTON, MA
247Sports

OPINION: It is Time for the Jeff Hafley Era to Come to an End

For weeks, perhaps almost a year even, I preached patience regarding Jeff Hafley. After a promising 2020 season, Boston College struggled in 2021, primarily due to Phil Jurkovec’s absence for essentially half the season. BC would have qualified for a bowl game in both years, but Hafley eschewed a bowl in 2020 due to the team’s need for rest, and the game was canceled in 2021 due to COVID. Given that Hafley was rebuilding the roster in a post-Adazzio era, giving him a decently long leash seemed fair. As a first-time head coach, some mistakes and growing pains were to be expected.
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Student Finds Career Path Thanks to Student Government Day

PEABODY — Tommy Davidson, a 2022 Peabody Veterans Memorial High School graduate, found his career path through his participation in Student Government Day. Student Government Day returned this year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is open to PVMHS seniors, who can run for local municipal positions and, if elected, meet with their municipal counterparts for a day of activities.
PEABODY, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, Oct. 31 – Peabody Woman Involved in Rollover Crash in NH – More Off-Shore Wind Money for Salem – Photos – Sports – More

Weather – Clouds, some breaks of sun, temps today 60s. We R Danvers – Enter our 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗺𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁!! FIVE winning photos will be chosen and each will receive a great prize! Contest ends 11/2/22. https://wearedanvers.com/halloweencostume.
LYNN, MA
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

New greenway path in Lowell to the Concord River

The Concord River is a 16-mile tributary of the Merrimack which starts in Concord and meanders through Bedford, Carlisle, Billerica and into Lowell. Just over the Tewksbury line, the Lowell Land Trust and the City of Lowell have completed a new trail, bringing people closer to the Concord by providing a way to observe the river and its wildlife.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Boston Tex-Mex Restaurant Popular With College Students Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a Tex-Mex restaurant that is particularly popular with college students is being reborn. According its Instagram page, Sunset Cantina on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University is planning to reopen, with one post saying "A renovated, vibrant and exciting cantina is coming! Are you ready #Boston?" A listing within the Boston Restaurant Group website indicates that the space is under agreement and it has a new lease with BU which hints that there may be an ownership change, though no other details have been given.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy