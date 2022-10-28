Read full article on original website
Related
Showtime Boxing: Jake Paul drops and decisions Anderson Silva
Tonight in the headliner of a Showtime Boxing event, we saw social media star turned boxer Jake Paul (5-0) take on arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time in Anderson Silva (3-1). This was set to be Paul’s biggest test inside the squared circle. Silva has moved over...
Boxing: Is Jake Paul – Nate Diaz next after Saturday night?
This past Saturday night in a Showtime Boxing headliner, Jake Paul (6-0) took on MMA legend and former UFC champion Anderson Silva (3-2). Despite Silva’s advanced age of 47, this was expected to be the toughest bout of Jake Paul’s career. After boxing the likes of Nate Robinson...
After his win at UFC Vegas 63, what’s next for Arnold Allen?
This past Saturday in the headliner of UFC Vegas 63, we saw a big time matchup in the featherweight division. Top six contenders battled it out as Arnold Allen (19-1) was taking on one of the toughest guys in the division in Calvin Kattar (23-7). This was a fight that...
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0