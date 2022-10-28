ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Thousands commemorate Italy’s fascist dictator Mussolini

PREDAPPIO, Italy (AP) — Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of the late Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on Sunday as they marched to his crypt, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule.
NEWS10 ABC

Algeria readies for Arab League summit on divisive topics

CAIRO (AP) — Algeria is hosting the 31st summit of the largest annual Arab conference on Tuesday and Wednesday as the region battles to find common ground over a series of divisive issues. The 22-member Arab League last held its summit in 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy