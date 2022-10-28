Read full article on original website
athleticbusiness.com
Community Still Waiting for New Turf Eight Years After Groundbreaking Ceremony
Oakland parents are asking where hundreds of thousands of dollars went that was donated for new artificial turf at a popular sports field. The parents say synthetic turf fields were set to be installed at a baseball and football field, so kids could use the spaces year-round. However, eight years after the Oakland Raiders donated $200,000 to replace grass with turf, the community is still waiting.
What TV channel is Idaho vs Sacramento State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (10/29/2022)
The Sacramento State Hornets (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky) host the Idaho Vandals (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky) in a Week 9 Big Sky Conference college football showdown on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the...
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season
SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...
Elk Grove Citizen
Elk Grove's nature park opens
The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
Bomb threat cleared at Davis school
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department investigated a possible threat at Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High on Friday, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. At 11:37 a.m. the district announced the campus is safe and the shelter in place order was lifted. The district said that a note in a boy’s […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
'Bishop Bob,' Pastor of Oakland's Acts Full Gospel Church honored
OAKLAND -- On Saturday, one of Oakland's religious leaders was awarded one of the nation's highest civilian honors -- the President's Lifetime Achievement Award. Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church was recognized for devoting his life to the community he grew up in.When the medal was hung around his neck, bestowing the award, Bishop Bob Jackson said it was a miracle even he had a hard time believing, especially considering where he came from."I grew up as a gangster, a thug, a mugger, a dope user," he said.Jackson grew up in Campbell Village on Oakland's west side, a...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
davisvanguard.org
UC Davis Health Responsible for World’s First Successful Spina Bifida Stem Cell Treatment
SACRAMENTO, CA-– UC Davis Health recently conducted the first successful spina bifida treatment in a trial known as the “Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele” or the “CuRe Trial”. The Mayo Clinic defines spina bifida, or myelomeningocele, as a “birth defect that occurs...
'Trespasser incident' causing Amtrak delays in Northern California
RICHMOND, Calif. — A "trespasser incident" in the Bay Area city of Richmond Sunday has caused delays across Amtrak's Northern California routes, the passenger rail corporation said on Twitter. Routes along Amtrak's Capitol Corridor and San Joaquins systems, which service Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties are impacted by the...
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
ca.gov
Various overnight lane closures scheduled on Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Fairfield starting on Oct. 31 starting at 8:00 P.M.
(Maximum Enforcement in Construction Work Zone; Speed Limit is 55 MPH) (SOLANO COUNTY)—Caltrans has scheduled various overnight lane closures along Interstate 80(I-80) through Vacaville and Fairfield to allow crews to restripe and place temporary concrete barriers also known as K-Rail along the mainline starting on the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 15.
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies
YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say. Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council asked to buy land for new navigation center
VALLEJO – More than 10 months after Vallejo officials revealed that people were prohibited from living on property proposed for a new homelessness navigation center, the Vallejo City Council is scheduled Tuesday to approve the purchase of an acre of land in central Vallejo to serve as the center’s new future home.
KCRA.com
Video: Out-of-control SUV plows into East Sacramento bridal gown business, takes off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sophia Santiago has a philosophy about being in the bridal gown business. "When you're looking for your dress, you're not just looking for your dress — you're looking for your shop," said Santiago, manager of Onyx Bridal in East Sacramento. "It really helps enhance your experience."
State Hornet
BREAKING: Officers respond to reports of shooting at student living facility
Editors note: The name of the witness is withheld to protect the safety of the person. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting inside an apartment unit, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m., Crossings resident and Sacramento...
Dixon middle school student arrested for having gun on campus
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — Dixon Police said a report that a student had a gun on campus led to an arrest on Monday. Just after 11 a.m., officers went to John Knight Middle School, and they, along with the school resource officer, found the student the report was about. According to police, the student was […]
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
