SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO