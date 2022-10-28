Read full article on original website
The most misspelled word in Alabama
In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
Alabama lawmakers react to ‘racist’ comments made by Sen. Tuberville
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made a series of public comments at a recent Trump-sponsored rally in Nevada that some Alabama leaders are calling "racist" and "divisive."
Commercial Dispatch
Reeves silent on U.S. Senate letter asking about changing Mississippi’s statues in Washington
JACKSON — While state lawmakers were passionately debating if Mississippi should scrap its official flag that displayed a Confederate emblem, a U.S. senator asked state leaders if they were also interested in changing its other symbols connected to the Confederacy. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, then-chairman of the Senate Rules...
Lindsey Graham's Reason for Not Testifying Was Just Torn to Shreds
Lawyers have urged the Supreme Court to reject the senator's efforts to avoid testifying before a Fulton County grand jury.
U.S. Supreme Court being asked to remove last vestige of Jim Crow from state Constitution
The United States Supreme Court is being asked to find unconstitutional Mississippi’s lifetime ban on people convicted of many felonies being able to vote. “The justices normally take about 1% of the cases they are asked to hear, but I think the odds are higher here,” said Rob McDuff, one of the attorneys who filed […]
Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur
Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
WSFA
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her
In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
Georgia Supreme Court clears up battle over Confederate monuments
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The story above is from another report. A Newton County woman has grounds to sue over the planned removal of a Covington Confederate monument, Georgia's highest court ruled Tuesday. But that won't be the case for everyone who files a complaint in court.
NOLA.com
Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson disbarred by Louisiana Supreme Court after fraud plea
Former New Orleans state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson was disbarred by the Louisiana Supreme Court Tuesday, six weeks before a federal judge will announce whether she will go to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party. The Supreme Court’s ruling is not permanent. “The court will...
Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’
It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
Raleigh News & Observer
Judge jails young N.C. defendant in Capitol riot; says violence was ‘based on a lie.’
After Aiden Bilyard pleaded guilty Thursday to a violent felony in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, his attorneys cited his age and his cooperation with the government in asking that he be allowed to return home to North Carolina until his Feb. 2 sentencing. U.S. Senior District Judge Reggie...
Emmett Till Statue Unveiled In Mississippi, Not Far From A Confederate Monument
A statue of Emmett Till was unveiled in Greenwood, Mississippi, not far from where he was brutally killed in 1955. The post Emmett Till Statue Unveiled In Mississippi, Not Far From A Confederate Monument appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000
Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
Alabama Residents To Receive Payments Of $200
There have been talks of rebates and inflation relief measures for other states. If you live in Alabama, you could be wondering what about you. What will your officials be doing to help you? Help is on the way for your Alabama neighborhoods via $200 checks.
FBI official was warned after Jan. 6 that some in the bureau were 'sympathetic' to the Capitol rioters
WASHINGTON — A week after the Jan. 6 attack, an email landed in a top FBI official’s inbox expressing concern that some bureau employees might not be particularly motivated to help bring to justice the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol and threatened lawmakers’ lives. “There’s no...
