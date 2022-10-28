ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

The most misspelled word in Alabama

In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
ALABAMA STATE
Salon

Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker and Georgia's largest newspaper clash over alleged racial slur

Georgia's largest newspaper is accusing U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker of lying about a published article to solicit donations from supporters with about two weeks to go before Election Day. The Walker campaign, which has pushed back against the newspaper's allegations, claimed in a fundraising email that a protester at...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown are embarrassed by her

In a deep dive into the unlikely possibility that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will lose her seat in November, some voters in her highly conservative district expressed dismay that they have to admit that she is their representative in Congress. According to the Guardian's David Smith, reporting from the...
ROME, GA
105.3 RNB

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
The Independent

Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools

After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama men charged with stealing military night vision scopes worth more than $500,000

Two civilian employees at the Anniston Army Depot (ANAD) have been charged with conspiracy to steal property of the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent in Charge Cynthia Bruce, Defense Logistics Agency Office of the Inspector General Assistant Deputy Inspector General Ronald Wesley, and United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Acting Special Agent in Charge D. Todd Outlaw.
ANNISTON, AL
Cleveland.com

Justice Thomas blocks subpoena of Sen. Graham: Darcy cartoons

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas further damaged his and the courts reputations when he issued a temporary injunction blocking a subpoena for Sen. Lindsey Graham to appear before a Georgia grand jury considering charges for the interference in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election vote count by Donald Trump and his supporters, including Graham.
CLEVELAND, OH
