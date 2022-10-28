Tribute to former Lafayette Jeff baseball coach 'Spider' Fields: 'He's just a legend'

LAFAYETTE – When Jake Burton won the first of his two Class 4A state championships as head coach of McCutcheon’s baseball program, a letter arrived soon after the milestone accomplishment.

That was 1999. Burton’s Mavericks also won the title in 2003, and another letter landed in his mailbox. Both were from Paul “Spider” Fields, the legendary baseball coach at Lafayette Jeff who guided the Bronchos to unparalleled achievements during his 15-year run, including a pair of state championships in 1969 and 1973.

Burton still has those letters from Fields, who died earlier this week at the age of 96, leaving a lasting legacy beyond baseball in this community. But Fields was the face of local and high school baseball in the Greater Lafayette Area. He was selected to sing "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" during the final game in old Loeb Stadium in 2019. He returned in 2021 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch when the new Loeb Stadium opened.

Burton never coached against Fields – acknowledging he’d have more losses on his sparkling record - but leaned on his knowledge and expertise to build McCutcheon’s program into one of the state’s finest during his tenure.

“I know I made him proud,” said Burton, who visited Fields shortly before his death Tuesday evening. “I got a letter after we won both state championships. Each time he wrote me a long letter and it wasn’t just, ‘Hey, congratulations.’ He put some thought and meaning into it. Those things are dear to my heart.”

Under Burton, the Mavericks fell short of the state championship in 1994. After winning the title in 2003, he asked Fields why he didn’t send a letter for the runner-up finish nine years earlier.

“He said, ‘second place gets nothing or something like that,’ ” Burton recalled.

Life lessons

That helps sum up Fields’ life and coaching career. He strived for perfection and demanded discipline from his teams and the results followed.

Along with the two state titles and a runner-up finish, he won 85% of his games – still the best mark among Indiana baseball coaches - while establishing the Bronchos as one of the elite programs in the North Central Conference, which was the premier league in the state in most all sports for many decades.

The lessons learned from Fields more than 50 years ago still resonate with his players.

“As teenagers as we were playing for him, there were times when we thought, ‘Alright, this guy is crazy,’ ” said Bill Olds, a star pitcher for Fields who played at Indiana after graduation. “He’s yelling, demanding this and we’re going to prove him wrong and all that stuff. You don’t realize as a teenager and you’re not mature enough to understand what was going on.

"There were many times in my career and my business career that you were so mentally tough and prepared and usually not caught off-guard by things because of the habits and the way you learned to go about things through his baseball program."

Competitive spirit

Mark Strader also played for Fields and is considered one of the best players in program history. He also was as an assistant under his former coach and took over the program after Fields stepped down and proceeded to win 256 games during a 10-year run.

But Strader said his relationship with Fields is what stands out.

“My biggest reflection has been how strong our friendship has become, and I feel lucky that’s the thoughts I’m taking with me right now,” said Strader, who visited with Fields on Monday night.

Strader said Fields was “hard and competitive” as a coach but knew how to take the competitiveness and pursue perfection, even though perfection is hardly attainable.

“But imperfection happens, and you come back to seek perfection again,” Strader said. “It’s a competitive thing that’s intrinsic and that’s how I remember him as a coach and our overall relationship but obviously he was much more than that as a father, a son, a brother and so forth.”

Sharing knowledge

Scott McTagertt served as Lafayette Jeff's head coach for 13 years and Fields was in the crowd for nearly every home game along with his wife, Ame. The couple recently celebrated their 71st anniversary.

"He's just a legend and he loved Lafayette Jeff, but he just loved baseball, too," said McTaggart, a 1986 graduate of Lafayette Jeff. "When you know somebody who won so many games, but they had issues too that they had to deal with and he'd talk you through them, it would make you feel a little bit better about what you were doing.

One of nine children, Fields grew up near Columbian Park’s Loeb Stadium, building a passion for baseball at an early age, earning the nickname "Spider" after observers proclaimed he caught flyballs like a spider.

“He wasn’t offended by it,” Strader said. “It became his surname.”

Fields always had time for other coaches and programs in the area long after his retirement. He was a frequent guest speaker at Central Catholic when the Knights prepared to play in state championship games.

"I always remember the story he told our guys when we were always facing a tough opponent," CC coach Tim Bordenet said. "He would talk about how when he was facing the Underwood brothers (Tom, Pat) at Kokomo and everybody would talk - 'How are you going to beat them? There's no way. They are too good.'

"He would say - 'I will tell you how we're going to beat them. We're going to shut them out and squeeze a run in and win 1-0.' That's always resonated with me when we are facing a good team, trying to shut them down and scratch a run across. That is how I've always tried to coach and am thankful I had Spider to lean on."

"He kept the game simple"

Fields’ philosophy of small ball, bunting and focusing on fundamentals became his trademark and other coaches followed, including Burton, who also studied LaPorte’s Ken Schreiber, one of the nation’s most successful high school coaches in any sport.

"He’ll be remembered as a guy that did the basic things right and he kept the game simple and not complicated," said Burton, who finished his sixth season at Twin Lakes last spring. “The bunting game and small ball is a lost art and we talked about that all the time. I’ve done that a lot and he’s the reason why I did that.

“Ken Schreiber and (Fields) were the two guys that I followed the most and made me what I am as far as a baseball coach. They had a lot of knowledge, and I was fortunate enough to be around Spider to absorb some of that knowledge.”

Fields, Schreiber and South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold were instrumental in encouraging the IHSAA to add baseball to its state tournament structure in the mid-1960s.

The first state tournament sponsored by the IHSAA was held in 1967.

“Those three were mainly responsible for starting the Indiana High School Coaches Association and pushing the idea of the state finals on the IHSAA,” Olds said. “Spider was on the ground floor of that.”

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Sam King/Journal & Courier contributed to this story