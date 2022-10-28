Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Celebrated Its 74th Anniversary With A Captivating Instagram Post
In-N-Out Burger is one of the most iconic fast-food chains in the United States. Founded in 1948, In-N-Out has been serving up delicious burgers and fries for over 70 years. The chain is known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers and its Not So Secret Menu items that are available to those in the know.
Burger King's Your Way Meal Is Back To $5
There was a time when nearly every fast food restaurant had a dollar menu. You could go to Wendy's or McDonald's or even Carl's Jr. and find burgers, fries, and nuggets that cost about a buck. Back then, dollar stores also had items that actually cost a dollar, which MSN reports isn't the case any longer. The Wall Street Journal says that fast food joints are likewise discarding their dollar offerings — and raising menu prices in general — as post-COVID inflation comes calling.
Andouillette: The Treasured French Sausage That Smells Like 'Decay'
Although the vegan movement has been sharply rising over the last few years, many of us still like to indulge in those tasty and succulent meat dishes. Statista reports that in the United States, 7% of people aged between 18 and 19 were on a vegan diet, while only 4% percent of those between 40 and 49 ate the same way. There are still a lot of people who like to eat each and every part of an animal — to show respect, but also to eat some really tasty dishes.
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing Bone-In Chicken Wings For A Limited Time
Chick-fil-A is best known for its waffle fries and obviously, its chicken. The brand's chicken is painstakingly picked for purity, ensuring that it's free of harmful chemicals and that it's not mixed with anything else before being prepared. But look at the description of the chicken items on its website and you'll notice something about each and every one of them; from fried and grilled sandwiches, and nuggets, too, the company has thus far only used boneless chicken.
Hell's Kitchen Contestant Alex Says What He Really Thinks Of Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay is notorious for being a bit harsh in the kitchen, but what is he like when the cameras aren't rolling? The answer changes depending on who you ask, as there are people who adore the chef and people who can't stand him. According to Metro, "The Naked Chef"...
Why You Should Make Ribs In Your Air Fryer
Surely you have heard of the illustrious air fryer and its multipurpose applications. You must have also heard that you can put anything from fries to cake into the air fryer, and this being the case, the idea of using the air-driven device on ribs does not sound far-fetched at all.
Salted Caramel Pancakes Are Now At Denny's For Its New Influencer Menu
Anyone using social media, be it Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or any other forum, is probably wildly aware of the effect social media influencers can have. Influencers have become so important to companies' marketing campaigns that 2017 was named "the year of the influencer [based on] their unprecedented proclivity for conversion and reach" (via Forbes).
How To 'Save A Fortune' On Brown Sugar, According To GBBO's Nancy
In 2014, baker and chef Nancy Birtwhistle blew judges away with her final showstopper bake combining sponge cake, caramel, and choux pastry into the shape of a towering windmill on Season 5 of "The Great British Bake Off" (via BBC). Hailing from Lincolnshire, England, Nancy became the oldest winner of the series to date. According to her official website, the champion has continued her journey as an educator, baker, and creative thinker, engaging in public speaking events, writing hundreds of recipes, and publishing a cookbook, as well as two other books sharing tips and tricks for living a more economically sustainable and eco-friendly life.
Shoppers Are Not Impressed By Costco's Homemade Boba Variety Pack
Originally from the island of Taiwan, boba tea is a drink that has taken the internet by storm in recent years. Before it was found in modern-day shopping malls, the drink that would evolve into bubble tea was being enjoyed in Taiwanese teahouses as early as the 1940s (via CNN). The hand-shaken tea first sold in post-war Taiwan would soon become the wonderful beverage we all know and love.
TikTok's Pumpkin Chicken Disaster Has Gordon Ramsay Calling For A Medic
Pumpkins are for more than pies, spiced lattes, and jack-o'lanterns. They can also be used in savory recipes, like an easy roasted pumpkin hummus, a tasty soup, or even for making a pumpkin pie martini. But while it's a very versatile ingredient, there are times when a pumpkin just isn't needed. According to a famously angry chef, one of those times is when you're cooking an entire bird.
You Can Win A Lifetime Supply Of Bacon From Oscar Mayer On World Vegan Day
When you think of Oscar Mayer the first thing that probably springs to mind is the Oscar Mayer Wiener and definitely not anything to do with veganism. As a publicity stunt, the meat products company has decided to give away a lifetime supply of bacon to those who abstain from the pork product on World Vegan Day, November 1, 2022.
How To Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie, According To Zac Young - Exclusive
Thanksgiving without pie is like a year without sunshine. That may be a bit melodramatic, but the holiday would be pretty lackluster without that apple crumble and pumpkin dessert. Although most of us could agree that we look forward to the iconic Thanksgiving stuffing and a variety of sweets, it can get a bit tiresome to cook the same classic foods in the kitchen every year. But Zac Young, a professional pastry chef, is here to tell you that there are ways to upgrade your Thanksgiving table.
An All-Out Karen Ruined Everyone's Good Time During A Birthday Meal
When going out in public, there's one thing to always take into consideration: You might encounter rude people. It's just a part of life, accepting that not everyone was raised with adequate manners or respect for others. While you can mentally prepare for crossing paths with some of these unsavory members of society, others are outright belligerent in their behavior. You might call these aggressive, know-it-all, privileged people a "Karen." We've all seen and witnessed at least one Karen breakdown in our lives, hopefully on the sidelines and not intermingled in the unfortunate scene.
Twitter Is Loving Lay's Faux Flavor With Skittles
Skittles has been stealing the spotlight with its hilarious YouTube ads and social media activity. And once again, it has earned national media attention following its response to a Tweet by another popular food company — Lay's. Like Skittles, Lay's has an active presence on the social media platform...
The Best Kamado Grills You Can Buy In 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. "Kamado" is a Japanese word that translates to "stove" (via BBQ Guys). Thousands of years ago in Japan, egg-shaped cooking vessels with a removable domed lid were forged from clay and grew in popularity. Today, kamado grills still retain the same oval frame but have been upgraded with modern features like electric charcoal starters, wheeled carts, and trailer hitch attachments. Despite these different designs and modern improvements, all kamado grills still share one common feature: they are well-known for their high-caliber heat retention, versatility, and overall superior performance.
Can You Use Hot Sauce That Has Lost Its Color?
You finally did it. You've reached the bottom of the bottle of your favorite hot sauce. But as you go to unscrew the lid, you notice something strange — the color of the hot sauce has changed. It's no longer the vibrant red or orange that it once was. Now, it's a dull brown. But is it still safe to use? Here's what you need to know.
Jon Taffer Actually Hates Screaming At People
The red-faced host loudly and forcefully berating a hapless business owner and their staff is a staple of reality-TV restaurant and bar makeover shows like Jon Taffer's "Bar Rescue," but that approach does raise questions about whether aggressive posturing is an effective motivational tool. According to some research, there may...
Why A Cheese Grater Is Perfect For Shortbread Dough
Shortbread is a Scottish cookie (or biscuit, depending on what side of the pond you're from) that has been around since medieval times. Leftover bread dough was baked slowly to become a biscuit, and eventually, butter and sugar took the place of the yeast, giving us a sweetened shortbread, per Historic UK. Because of all the butter and sugar in the recipe, it was an expensive treat, brought out for special occasions like weddings or the holiday season. You can still expect to ring in the New Year by eating shortbread in Scotland.
Tostitos Added A Cheesy Enchilada Dip To Its Lineup
We all know and love Tostitos as our go-to brand of tortilla chips, but Tostitos has far more to offer than just crunchy, salty goodness. After all, no tortilla chip is complete without something to dip it in, right?. Funnily enough, Tostitos also produces America's favorite salsa, which it sells...
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers People's Favorite Season For Food
There are holidays worth celebrating every season, and no gathering would be complete without food. In the fall, you have Thanksgiving, a holiday in which families and friends gather to reveal what they're most appreciative of. According to YouGov America, turkey serves as the main dish for 86% of families. In accompaniment, 75% of gatherings include popular Thanksgiving side dishes mashed potatoes and stuffing, 69% of meals include dinner rolls, and 66% of Americans top off their meals with a pumpkin pie. In the winter, latkes and sufganiyot are eaten for Hanukkah, and roasted potatoes are the most popular Christmas food, followed by mashed potatoes and turkey, per YouGov America.
