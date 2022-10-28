Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Fire destroys home in Taylor, RSN
TAYLOR, Ala (WDHN)— A large fire has destroyed a home in Taylor. According to Rickey Stokes News, Houston County 911 dispatched first responders to a fully involved house fire in the 7700 block of South Park Avenue. Heavy smoke could be seen from a distance. Due to the home...
WTOK-TV
Largest no-kill dog rescue in Alabama to open this weekend
SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest no-kill dog rescue in the U.S. will officially open its new regional facility in Shorter, Alabama, on Saturday. Not only will the new facility eventually save 5,000 dogs a year, but it will also employ a full staff and have a major economic impact on the area.
wdhn.com
Dothan hosts Southern Fall on Foster
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— Yesterday afternoon, Downtown Dothan hosted Southern Fall on Foster. The event featured inflatables, games, face painting for kids, and costume contests for kids and even pets. The porter park section featured a makers market, where vendors set up stalls and sold hand-crafted goods. With nearly 20...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: Hatchechubbee homicide appears to be self-defense
Editor’s Note: This publication originally reported the location as Hurtsboro. It has been adjusted to Hatchechubbee. UPDATE 10/31/2022 5:10 p.m.: The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has released further details regarding this shooting. Deputies responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from 40-year-old Janet Wilborn who said her estranged husband, Corey Terrell Doner, forced himself into […]
wdhn.com
Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood Community man was killed
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Halloween will mark one year since a Bellwood, Alabama man was fatally shot multiple times inside his home. The case remains “unsolved”. Authorities say “Devontia Demarius Wilkerson” was found around three o’clock on the afternoon of October 31st last year, but the 22-year-old may have been killed earlier in the day.
wtvy.com
Daleville Police investigating shooting, 1 injured
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Daleville are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital. According to a release from the Daleville Police, the department was notified around midnight on October 30 of the shooting, which occurred in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue.
WSFA
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a person has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Officials said the wreck happened in the area of the Northern and Coliseum boulevards, where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released as authorities continue to...
wtvy.com
Yard man accused of killing 91-year-old Dothan woman faces trial this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning. On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. They found a sickening crime scene—the bludgeoned body of 91-year-old Mable Fowler. Her caretaker had gone...
alabamanews.net
18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville
Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot. Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
wdhn.com
Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
wtvy.com
Grantham crowned 50th Miss Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Abigail Grantham, a junior studying education, was crowned the 50th Miss Troy University Saturday. Gratham and seven other contestants competed for the crown which includes: a year of college paid, $7,500 in scholarship funds and the chance to compete at Miss Alabama, something Gratham has been hoping for.
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Rape charges in the alleged attack on a woman at her home. Adrian Jett, 40, was arrested on Sunday, when the alleged sexual assault occurred. Due to the sensitivity of the case, limited information has been released by Dothan police. However, Lieutenant...
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery after 22-year-old man fatally shot
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 22-year-old man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Police and fire medics responded to a local hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on a call of a person shot, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Authorities found an adult male,...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Being Hit by Vehicle on Taylor Road in Montgomery
A man has died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Montgomery. Police say the man was hit last night at about 7:00PM on Taylor Road at New Harvest Drive, which is near the Troy Highway intersection. The man was taken to a hospital where he later...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Police say at about 3:00AM Sunday, they were called to a hospital where the man had been taken by personal vehicle. Police say the man died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
Gunfight inside Alabama Walmart leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
An argument at an Alabama Walmart left one person dead and another in custody. Enterprise police officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to the store in on Boll Weevil Circle. Authorities said a verbal altercation between two people started in the parking lot and continued inside the store. The altercation...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0