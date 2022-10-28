Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metro police have announced a new development in an unknown cold case from 1980. Details will be shared in a press conference scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
AZFamily
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
theeastcountygazette.com
Las Vegas: Police Share New Video Of A Drive-By Shooting At Halloween Party
The 22-year-old victim of a drive-by gunshot outside a Halloween house party last year was killed, and Las Vegas police have released a new video of the incident. As shots are fired at the front of the house, partygoers can be seen hiding in the video that was posted on Thursday. The vehicle can also be seen leaving while traveling south on Beesley Drive, close to Stewart and Nellis.
DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder
A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother's cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
Police: One man dead after 'money dispute' in east Las Vegas valley
At approximately 11:25 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
NBC San Diego
Woman Found Dead Inside Her Las Vegas Home After 6-Year-Old Alerts Neighbors to Shooting
A woman was found dead inside her Las Vegas home Thursday morning after a 6-year-old child ran to a neighbor's house asking for help, authorities said. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. to a 911 call about a woman shot near Russell Road and Tenaya Way, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV reported.
Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help
LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
Las Vegas police detective accused of strangling, assaulting girlfriend who tried to leave his home: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police detective is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dragging her through his home after she tried to leave, an arrest report said. Det. Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with the threat or use of physical force. […]
Las Vegas teenager accused in shooting spree was let out of jail on prior gun charge, then skipped court
A teenager accused of taking part in a shooting spree was let out of jail on a previous gun charge before skipping court and allegedly injuring several people with a ghost gun.
Las Vegas woman accused of killing own mother blamed earlier arrest on her good looks
Las Vegas 28-year-old Hend Bustami, who is accused of killing her own mother, told police during a prior arrest that they were only detaining her for her good looks.
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
news3lv.com
One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
KTNV
Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shut down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The investigation suggests a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was going south on S. Rainbow Boulevard before striking a 2020...
Woman arrested for death of mother
Early Wednesday morning, Metro Police received a call from an individual stating someone was injured inside a residence near Jones and Cactus. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Woman killed in multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid Airport identified, DUI arrest made in crash
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal multiple-vehicle crash near Harry Reid International Airport that left one woman dead.
kyma.com
Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick
(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
