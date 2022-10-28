ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
KINGMAN, AZ
theeastcountygazette.com

Las Vegas: Police Share New Video Of A Drive-By Shooting At Halloween Party

The 22-year-old victim of a drive-by gunshot outside a Halloween house party last year was killed, and Las Vegas police have released a new video of the incident. As shots are fired at the front of the house, partygoers can be seen hiding in the video that was posted on Thursday. The vehicle can also be seen leaving while traveling south on Beesley Drive, close to Stewart and Nellis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help

LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police detective accused of strangling, assaulting girlfriend who tried to leave his home: report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police detective is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dragging her through his home after she tried to leave, an arrest report said. Det. Michael Lyons, 33, is facing charges of home invasion, second-degree kidnapping, and coercion domestic violence with the threat or use of physical force. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kyma.com

Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick

(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
LAS VEGAS, NV

