Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate …. On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Spooktacular event brings...
pahomepage.com
Cumberland County haunted house brings Halloween frights to trick-or-treaters
Happy Halloween from abc27! abc27's Dennis Owens made a stop at a Cumberland County haunted house. Cumberland County haunted house brings Halloween …. Happy Halloween from abc27! abc27's Dennis Owens made a stop at a Cumberland County haunted house. Spooktacular event brings thousands to Haunted manor. Spooktacular event brings thousands...
pahomepage.com
Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. Spooktacular event brings thousands to Haunted manor. Spooktacular event brings thousands to Haunted manor. The search for the Halloween Golden Ticket. The search for the Halloween...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Franklin County crash
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning in Franklin County, according to State Police. Pennsylvania State Trooper hit by vehicle while investigating …. A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash Monday morning...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg kidnapper facing 'substantial prison sentences;' Dauphin County DA
Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. Harrisburg kidnapper facing ‘substantial prison sentences;’ …. Kenneth Smiley, a man facing charges including murder and kidnapping, is behind bars. Spooktacular event brings thousands to Haunted manor. Spooktacular event brings thousands to Haunted manor. The...
pahomepage.com
Deadly Sunbury fire under investigation
Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly fun. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Police investigating deadly morning crash. Luzerne County Bureau of Elections debuts new ballot-sorting …. Luzerne...
pahomepage.com
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster …. Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly fun. Investigation continues into plane crash. Investigation continues into plane crash. Dek hockey rink debuts in Wilkes-Barre. Dek hockey...
pahomepage.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County. Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident …. Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County. Deutsch Institute brunch with Halloween fun. Deutsch Institute brunch with Halloween fun. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for kid-friendly …. Wilkes-Barre turns Wilkes-Scary for...
$150K Powerball ticket sold in Northumberland County
RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, M M Food Mart, on Elysburg Road in Riverside sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 […]
Comments / 0