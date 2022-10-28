University of California - Berkely graduate student Olivia Lavecchia (she/her) has been named the Fall 2022 Vermont Housing Fellow. The Vermont Housing Fellowship program is intended to provide the Fellow with valuable experience aiding her professional development. Lavecchia will receive a financial stipend to conduct housing research and help update information on VHFA’s Housing Data website (www.housingdata.org).

