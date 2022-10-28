Read full article on original website
Should the Yankees use Oswald Peraza as trade bait this off-season?
The New York Yankees didn’t sign one of the big free agent shortstops this past offseason because they felt they had their future starter there in the organization. They passed on Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Baez, and Marcus Semien because Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe could become viable internal options in the not-so-distant future.
White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out
There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
Dodgers History: 41 Years Ago LA Finally Beat the Yankees
On October 28, 1981, the Dodgers finally accomplished the impossible as they defeated the New York Yankees in six games to capture their fifth World Series title in franchise history. This was the Dodgers’ first title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. Dodgers cruised to...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/31/22
NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Aaron Judge contract situation will be the topic of conversation all off-season until he makes his decision. Nestor Cortes, like many, many others, know the importance of what No. 99 brings to the team both on and off the field. “He’s a big part of this organization,” Cortes said. “It’s an organization that drafted him. He’s been here for a long time. He carries a lot of weight around here. He’s a superstar. Hopefully — that’s a decision that he has to make and that the ball club has to make. Hopefully he’s back next year and he’s a New York Yankee.”
Yankees: One lowkey team ready to enter the Aaron Judge sweepstakes
The very moment free agency opens up for Major League Baseball, Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge will immediately get into the mix. Obviously, Judge has warranted a massive contract extension, whether it comes from the Yankees or an alternative club looking to secure his services over the next 7+ years.
1-on-1 with Reagan Bregman, wife of Astros 3rd baseman Alex Bregman
Reagan Bregman said things are different after games these days and loves every minute of seeing her husband in his new role off the field as a dad.
The Mets have an easy decision with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco
One of the many starting pitchers from the 2022 New York Mets with a future status up in the air is Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who spent the past two years with the Mets, did some good things last season. Year one in Queens went less than ideal after being acquired in a trade. Carrasco fought injuries and only started 12 games. He finished with a 1-5 record and a 6.04 ERA.
Could Yankees lose Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo to the Giants?
No matter what the outcome is, the World Series will end by Sunday which means the Yankees‘ offseason will kick into high gear. Now, the bombers are already working behind the scenes as Hal Steinbrenner is contemplating whether or not to give GM Brian Cashman another contract. Most believe...
2 ways the Yankees can offload Josh Donaldson’s $25 million salary for 2023
The New York Yankees have a few bloated contracts on the roster holding back their flexibility to spend this off-season. Notably, the contract of Josh Donaldson remains a big liability for general manager Brian Cashman, given he is retained by owner Hal Steinbrenner. Donaldson is coming off a down 2022...
Yankees’ rival to get new ballpark without changing cities, MLB commissioner predicts
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred believes that while the A’s must continue looking into moving out of Oakland and away from its decrepit ballpark, one of the Yankees’ AL East rival likely will stay in the Sunshine State. “I see Tampa differently,” Manfred told Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on...
4 destinations Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge could go in free agency
Earlier today, The Athletic published a piece put together by their staff writers consisting of where they see Yankees‘ Aaron Judge’s possible landing destinations being. The list was comprised of six teams, all of which had their reasons for why it makes sense. Yet, the biggest question remains what Judge will want from a years-commitment?
Could the Yankees target a superstar shortstop if Aaron Judge walks?
There’s a very real possibility the New York Yankees are unable to secure Aaron Judge’s signature for the future. The rumored San Francisco Giants are expected to make a healthy bid for his services, and I wouldn’t rule out the New York Mets pursuing his talents either given their influx of payroll flexibility.
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Yankees star pitcher Nestor Cortes speaks on Aaron Judge’s worth to the team
Fans and analysts aren’t the only ones who see Aaron Judge’s value to the New York Yankees and what he brings to the team. Even current Yankee players have spoken out about Judge’s contributions and the legacy he’s built in the Bronx. One of Judge’s best...
2 former Mets comment on Jacob deGrom’s future
Within the last few days, two former New York Mets pitchers who were teammates with Jacob deGrom for multiple years spoke on his upcoming free agency. Those two players, Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard, both came up as exciting young prospects with deGrom and helped form some great pitching staffs over their years.
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa uncertain of future with team
The New York Yankees have a big decision looming at shortstop this off-season, but after the performance of rookie Oswald Peraza, there is an expectation that he will start during the 2023 campaign. It is possible that the Yankees look to utilize Peraza as trade bait for pitching, but given...
Yankees have a huge shortstop decision looming with Oswald Peraza
The New York Yankees got a glimpse of the quality prospect Oswald Peraza brings to an MLB-level game. Peraza was fantastic over a small sample size to finish the 2022 season, posting a .306 average with a 40.4% on-base rate, including one homer and two RBIs (over 18 games). He struck out at 15.8% and recorded a 10.5% walk rate, showcasing phenomenal defensive qualities and good contact hitting.
Can the Yankees trust trade acquisition Frankie Montas for the 2023 season?
When the New York Yankees gave up prospects Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino, the whole baseball universe praised them for one of the best, smartest moves of the deadline. They had acquired, in theory, a game-changing starter who had a 3.18 ERA in 104.2 innings at the time capable of missing bats and getting grounders.
Brian Cashman leaving could create worst-case scenario for Yankees, MLB insider says
Aaron Boone will be back. Brian Cashman should return as well. But until the general manager and New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner put pen to paper, nothing is guaranteed. And that makes this report from the New York Post’s Joel Sherman so intriguing. I think if Cashman is...
New York Mets: 1 team rumored to make a run at ace Jacob deGrom
Some buzz on New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom was shared yesterday. For some time now, there has been much speculation surrounding the star ace. A wide range of teams has been linked as potential suitors. One unknown that has been discussed all along is whether or not deGrom...
