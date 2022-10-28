ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Empire Sports Media

Should the Yankees use Oswald Peraza as trade bait this off-season?

The New York Yankees didn’t sign one of the big free agent shortstops this past offseason because they felt they had their future starter there in the organization. They passed on Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Baez, and Marcus Semien because Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe could become viable internal options in the not-so-distant future.
NJ.com

White Sox manager search: Yankees coach to interview but ex-coach is out

There could be a new face in the New York Yankees dugout next season. But no, it won’t be a replacement for manager Aaron Boone. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening. White Sox search has been mostly a mystery. Ozzie Guillen, Ron Washington and Joe Espada have been mentioned but none of those 3 are seen now as especially likely.”
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/31/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The Aaron Judge contract situation will be the topic of conversation all off-season until he makes his decision. Nestor Cortes, like many, many others, know the importance of what No. 99 brings to the team both on and off the field. “He’s a big part of this organization,” Cortes said. “It’s an organization that drafted him. He’s been here for a long time. He carries a lot of weight around here. He’s a superstar. Hopefully — that’s a decision that he has to make and that the ball club has to make. Hopefully he’s back next year and he’s a New York Yankee.”
FLORIDA STATE
Empire Sports Media

The Mets have an easy decision with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco

One of the many starting pitchers from the 2022 New York Mets with a future status up in the air is Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who spent the past two years with the Mets, did some good things last season. Year one in Queens went less than ideal after being acquired in a trade. Carrasco fought injuries and only started 12 games. He finished with a 1-5 record and a 6.04 ERA.
QUEENS, NY
Empire Sports Media

2 former Mets comment on Jacob deGrom’s future

Within the last few days, two former New York Mets pitchers who were teammates with Jacob deGrom for multiple years spoke on his upcoming free agency. Those two players, Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard, both came up as exciting young prospects with deGrom and helped form some great pitching staffs over their years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees have a huge shortstop decision looming with Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees got a glimpse of the quality prospect Oswald Peraza brings to an MLB-level game. Peraza was fantastic over a small sample size to finish the 2022 season, posting a .306 average with a 40.4% on-base rate, including one homer and two RBIs (over 18 games). He struck out at 15.8% and recorded a 10.5% walk rate, showcasing phenomenal defensive qualities and good contact hitting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Can the Yankees trust trade acquisition Frankie Montas for the 2023 season?

When the New York Yankees gave up prospects Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears, Luis Medina and Cooper Bowman to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino, the whole baseball universe praised them for one of the best, smartest moves of the deadline. They had acquired, in theory, a game-changing starter who had a 3.18 ERA in 104.2 innings at the time capable of missing bats and getting grounders.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
