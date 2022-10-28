ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Trunk or Treat Event in Anniston's Zinn Park

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, October 30th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zinn Park come join in the fun of a Anniston First UMC for Trunk or Treat! Featuring Free Touch a Trunk, Food Trucks, Raffles, & a Costume Contest! $5 Activity Bands For: a Hay Ride, Inflatables, and Face Painting, benefitting the Hannah Clem Scholarship at The Children’s Place. If you are interested in volunteering or donating candy, please contact Emmalie Whitney atchildrensdirector@annistonfirst.info.
BREAKING: new furry friend hangout—Dogtopia—is coming to Urban Supply

Dogs and dog owners, get excited! Dogtopia, the ultimate destination for your four-legged friends, is officially coming to Urban Supply, a mixed-use development in Parkside. Keep reading to find out what they offer. All about Dogtopia. Brothers Carlton and Henson Millsop opened Alabama’s first Dogtopia in Homewood this fall, and...
The Margaret’s 1st Annual Halloween Costume Contest

Calling all Werewolves, witches and Wonder Women……. The Margaret is having a costume contest sure to scare the Beetlejuice out of you. We will have Spooky Cocktails, Spiderwebs and a few sexy cats, I’m sure! First prize wins $100 cash – awarded at midnight. Must be present to win.
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar

Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea

After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital

Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters

The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
Sunday showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms

Showers and a few storms will be likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into Monday, but dry weather will follow and conditions should be ideal by Halloween night! Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. RAINY SUNDAY. A slow-moving disturbance brings rain...
