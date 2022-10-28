Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
PHOTO GALLERY: NICU babies at Brookwood Baptist dress up for Halloween
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween doesn’t get any cuter than this!. Nurses at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center hand-made some cute Halloween costumes for babies in the NICU. Just look how adorable they are. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our...
Trunk or Treat Event in Anniston's Zinn Park
Anniston, AL – On Sunday, October 30th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zinn Park come join in the fun of a Anniston First UMC for Trunk or Treat! Featuring Free Touch a Trunk, Food Trucks, Raffles, & a Costume Contest! $5 Activity Bands For: a Hay Ride, Inflatables, and Face Painting, benefitting the Hannah Clem Scholarship at The Children’s Place. If you are interested in volunteering or donating candy, please contact Emmalie Whitney atchildrensdirector@annistonfirst.info.
Bham Now
BREAKING: new furry friend hangout—Dogtopia—is coming to Urban Supply
Dogs and dog owners, get excited! Dogtopia, the ultimate destination for your four-legged friends, is officially coming to Urban Supply, a mixed-use development in Parkside. Keep reading to find out what they offer. All about Dogtopia. Brothers Carlton and Henson Millsop opened Alabama’s first Dogtopia in Homewood this fall, and...
Bham Now
The Margaret’s 1st Annual Halloween Costume Contest
Calling all Werewolves, witches and Wonder Women……. The Margaret is having a costume contest sure to scare the Beetlejuice out of you. We will have Spooky Cocktails, Spiderwebs and a few sexy cats, I’m sure! First prize wins $100 cash – awarded at midnight. Must be present to win.
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
thecutoffnews.com
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
Bham Now
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar
Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
280living.com
Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea
After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital
Welcome to the Ultimate Guide to Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital! Are you having a baby or planning on having a baby in Birmingham? Did you know that Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham has a long history of recognition, including being named the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby,” “Best Birthing Suites,” “Favorite Hospital,” and the Most Wired list for Hospitals and Health Networks? In this guide, we hope to showcase what makes Ascension St. Vincent’s a great choice when having a baby…
Bham Now
COMING SOON: everything you need to know about Birmingham’s newest active adult community for ages 55+
Overture Tributary, opening in January 2023, is creating a new way of living for ages 55+ with their maintenance-free, resort-inspired apartment homes. Want to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new community. Opening in January 2023. When a larger home doesn’t make sense anymore,...
Bham Now
10 Birmingham native musicians we love + where to watch them play
What better way to support your hometown than watching and listening to these Birmingham native musicians? Whether it’s in a car, on a walk or while doing work—you’ll want to add these artists to your playlist. Keep reading to find out your new favorite singer. 1. Carver...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic fans want to make sure they’re looking their best this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barber and beauty shops were full Friday with people getting new haircuts and styles for the Magic City Classic. They want to make sure they’re looking their best for the weekend’s events. Nothing beats a fresh fade, new braids, a lock touch up, or...
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
Bham Now
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters
The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
wvtm13.com
Sunday showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms
Showers and a few storms will be likely overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may linger into Monday, but dry weather will follow and conditions should be ideal by Halloween night! Get the latest on the forecast in the video above. RAINY SUNDAY. A slow-moving disturbance brings rain...
