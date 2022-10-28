ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
AUBURN, AL
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
The Spun

Ex-Michigan Star Has Honest Admission On Stadium Tunnel

Some questions are rising over Michigan Stadium's tunnel setup after a violent scrum unfolded following Saturday's win over Michigan State. As former Michigan tight end Jake Butt described to RJ Young on The Number One College Football Show, The Big House's lone tunnel sets it apart from other venues. However, he still doesn't believe the layout is a major issue despite recent incidents with Michigan State and Penn State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit

2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Auburn Reportedly Firing Several More Coaches On Monday

Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after a 3-5 start to his second season. The Tigers aren't stopping there. They are truly cleaning house. According to Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, Auburn has also fired offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, chief of ...
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Rank & File Top 4+1 after Week 9

Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank & File Top 4 + 1 following a seismic Week 9. The talk of college football – the Tennessee Volunteers – are not atop his list just yet, but they’re pretty close. Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan remain, but Finebaum added in the TCU Horned Frogs to file away who are quietly creeping into the College Football Playoff picture.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Bold Admission

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was on the call of Saturday night's Tennessee vs. Kentucky game. Neyland Stadium was absolutely hyped for the primetime game. Herbstreit was impressed. "Cover the whole country-Neyland Stadium is as HYPED as any stadium I’ve been in. This @Vol_Football offense is terrifying but don’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
641K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy