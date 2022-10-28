ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29. Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury. Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a score after Chicago QB Justin Fields jumped over the star linebacker instead of touching him down. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO