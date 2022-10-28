Read full article on original website
Related
Mike McCarthy has officially put Sean Payton-to-Dallas Cowboys speculation in the trash
The Cowboys crush the Bears as Mike McCarthy is 6-2 in the season where his job security was supposedly in question. [Opinion]
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews 'Smell' News
Erin Andrews revealed the best "smelling" player in the National Football League on her podcast. It's a Chiefs star, but it's not Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is the league's best-smelling player, according to the FOX NFL sideline reporter and podcast co-host. Fans need to know what...
Breaking: Family Of Michigan Football Player Is Pressing Charges
After an ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past weekend, the family of Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green is reportedly preparing to press charges. "I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. ... He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder."
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
Willie Snead IV's services may no longer be needed in San Francisco. On Monday, the 49ers announced the release of the veteran wideout after calling him up from the practice squad on Saturday. Although it's reportedly likely that he finds himself back on the squad down the line. Snead saw...
Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline
Will the Cowboys be making a move to bring in Odell Beckham Jr.? These new comments from Stephen Jones seem to be hinting at that possibility.
KTVZ
Cowboys’ Prescott, Parsons rumble to 49-29 win over Bears
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Micah Parsons returned a fumble for his first NFL score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears 49-29. Tony Pollard ran for 131 yards and three TDs with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by a right knee injury. Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a score after Chicago QB Justin Fields jumped over the star linebacker instead of touching him down. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first four possessions for the first time since 2014.
Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels Decision News
Some Las Vegas Raiders fans have already lost patience with Josh McDaniels after they dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. However, owner Mark Davis is not among that antsy crowd clamoring to place the first-year head coach on the hot seat. According to the...
Breaking: Ravens, Bears Agree To Blockbuster Trade
Despite reports to the contrary, the Chicago Bears will be trading All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer is reporting that the Bears and the Ravens have agreed to a trade involving the former Georgia Bulldogs star. Previous reports suggested the Bears would not be trading their star linebacker.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson's Postgame Interview
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos picked up a much-needed win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London this morning. It wasn't pretty, but the 21-17 win moved the Broncos to 3-5 on the season and took some heat off of Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett--for now at least. After...
Amari Cooper Has Brutally Honest Admission On Pass Attempt
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had a standout performance on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also had an egregious interception. The Browns called a trick play for Cooper that allowed him to throw a pass downfield. It...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Mark Sanchez News
Mark Sanchez is good on television, but the former NFL quarterback turned analyst made an embarrassing mistake on Sunday afternoon. The former New York Jets quarterback mixed up his former MLB players. “I mean that thing looked like a Chuck Knoblauch knuckleball, what the heck?” Sanchez said of a Seahawks...
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Kicker Decision News
Eddy Piñeiro missed two late opportunities to give the Carolina Panthers a Week 8 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. PJ Walker connected on a 62-yard Hail Mary touchdown to DJ Moore to tie the game with under a minute remaining, but Piñeiro botched the ensuing extra point after Moore got penalized for removing his helmet.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Tom Brady Reveals His 2 Main Priorities Following His Divorce
Last week, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen officially filed for divorce. They both released statements confirming that news. During the latest edition of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his personal life. Although this can't be an easy time for Brady, he made it abundantly clear that his...
NFL World Reacts To The Tyron Smith Return News
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news regarding star offensive lineman Tyron Smith on Monday. According to Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, Smith is expected to return in about three-to-four weeks. Jones also said that the team hasn't decided about future lineup changes or rotations. Smith has yet to...
Desmond Howard Names No. 1 Team In College Football
College football analyst Desmond Howard has named his pick for the No. 1 team in the nation. During Saturday's episode of ESPN's College GameDay, the former Michigan star named the Tennessee Volunteers as the best team in the country through eight weeks. "I have absolutely no difficulty [making this pick],"...
Week 8 recap: Chicago Bears defense — and Justin Fields’ leap — allows 49 points in road loss to Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no longer rusty. The Chicago Bears found that out the hard way Sunday at AT&T Stadium. In his second game back from a thumb injury that caused him to miss five games, Prescott completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-29 Cowboys victory. Running back Tony Pollard, taking a full load with Ezekiel Elliott out, rushed for 131 ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
641K+
Followers
81K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0