ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

Stuarts Draft's Graber growing into quarterback position as Cougars make playoff charge

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISRDC_0iq5Fub200

STUARTS DRAFT — It seems like Landon Graber is starting to hit his stride just in time for the postseason. That's good news for a Stuarts Draft offense that has, at times this season, struggled.

The sophomore quarterback has battled some injuries this season, but last Friday night in a big win over Wilson Memorial, Graber showed what he is capable of both with his arm and legs, combining for almost 300 yards of offense. Stuarts Draft scored 37 points, its best offensive output since a season-opening victory over William Monroe.

Graber had touchdown passes to Isaac Wood and Izaiyah Ale Bell, plus he rushed for a score as well. Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd said opponents have been putting eight and nine players up front on defense to shut down the run game. The Cougars need Graber to be successful passing the ball. If he is, the hope is defenses can't crowd the line of scrimmage because they have to respect the sophomore's arm. That would then translate into more open room for running the ball.

"We've put a lot more on the quarterback's plate this year, and I think the game is slowing down for him a little bit the past couple of weeks," Floyd said. "And he's been able to make his reads and survey the field better, completing throws and that open up the run game."

After back-to-back losses to Luray and Staunton, Draft has bounced back with huge wins over Buffalo Gap and Wilson the past two weeks.

"Our coaches preach it's not what happened, it's how you bounce back from it," Graber said. "And that's how you learn, you get better."

Until eighth grade, Graber was a running back, but the Draft coaches switched him to quarterback which is where he's been ever since. Floyd's son is also a sophomore so the coach has seen Graber as he's grown up and progressed through youth football. During the spring of Graber's seventh-grade year, the Draft coaching staff asked him to throw the ball. What they saw impressed them.

"Now he's just learning to play quarterback and it's two separate things, throwing the ball and playing quarterback," Floyd said.

Graber admitted that, when he was first told about the switch that year in middle school he was pretty nervous

"A lot was going through my mind," he said. "I was like, 'Oh man, that's a big jump,' because I used to see our quarterback and he had a lot to do so. That's a big jump but we got it."

He said without his offensive line playing so well the recent success would not be possible. The line has given him time to pass and has opened up room for him to run. That, plus the connection with his receivers and his own growth at the position, has made this year seem a lot better than a season ago.

"This whole year has been a lot more comfortable than last year," Graber said. "Last year It was the first time being at the varsity level. And this year, I've been there, I've done it and I've just been a lot more comfortable."

Stuarts Draft (6-2) plays its final home game of the regular season Friday night against Fort Defiance (3-5). Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Also on the schedule Friday night is a big one in Swoope where Buffalo Gap (5-3) hosts Wilson Memorial (5-3). Gap is sitting third in Region 1B as it looks toward the playoffs, while Wilson is currently seventh in Region 3C. A win would be important for both teams with just one more week of the regular season remaining after Friday night's games.

The top team in Region 1B, Riverheads (6-1), travels to Staunton (7-1). The Storm, now fourth in Region 3C, lost its first game of the season to Buffalo Gap last week. Waynesboro (1-7) plays a nondistrict game at home against Turner Ashby Friday.

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

Comments / 0

Related
streakingthelawn.com

Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the Miami loss

Following the Virginia Cavaliers 14-12 loss to the Miami Hurricanes, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media to provide their thoughts on today’s defeat. “We just needed to make one more play than they did. And they made a play there at the end and we didn’t make a play. But it seems like that’s been the theme with us offensively, is we’re just leaving points on the field. There were several trips to the red zone.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
vabeach.com

Education in Virginia: High-Ranked Colleges and Universities

Quality education is an important part of today’s world. Without it, you can’t get a good education and build a successful career. If you’re faced with choosing an institution, take a look at some information about Virginia colleges and universities. This article presents a selection of the best educational institutions that offer excellent conditions to their students.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford

Daniel Rutherford discusses his office’s success in reducing drug trafficking and promoting community safety in Nelson County. Jill discusses open enrollment and health care costs as it relates to overall inflation. The Host of WINA’s ‘A Graceful Life’ discusses her support for the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank and the...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro cosmetologist helps restore clients’ confidence

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A cosmetologist in Waynesboro is hoping to change the world one head at a time. Nico Ibarra knows first hand how hard dealing with hair loss can be. “A lot of men will get joked on for being bald, and they think that it’s so natural that it’s OK, but it really hurts,” Ibarra explained. “I was coloring eggs with my daughter one day, and my wife is taking pictures and she’s like, ‘wow!’”
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Same-day registration available in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
LYNCHBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
BRISTOL, VA
WDBJ7.com

One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after vehicle entrapment in Appomattox County

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with a possible entrapment in Appomattox County Sunday at 12:54 a.m., firefighters say. Firefighters say an Appomattox member arrived at the scene to find one vehicle rolled over with one person trapped, with the...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

HFD responds to house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 500 block of Market Street on Saturday evening. They say they received the call around 7:00 p.m. Upon arrival, flames were visible. About 25 firefighters worked to get the incident under control. A section of East...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro kicks off trick-or-treating; WPD emphasizes safety

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Trick or Treating has already begun, so expect to see more people out this weekend and Monday, especially as the sun starts to go down. Waynesboro began their festivities Friday afternoon with their Trick or Treating Trail. They shut down the street, and kids go to tables decorated by businesses and organizations to get candy.
WAYNESBORO, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy