Letter: Support the Chippewa school tax issue as an investment in kids, community

The importance of this renewal is unprecedented, as it accounts for 15% of the school’s budget. As a lifelong community member, teacher in the district, and parent of two current Chippewa students, I encourage all Doylestown residents to join with me in voting YES to renew this levy.

As Chippewa alumni, my husband and I were prepared to enter college with the skills needed to succeed. This was due to the excellent teachers and the coursework offered at Chippewa. Since that time, Chippewa has grown exponentially in the area of technology, electives offered at the high school level, and College Credit Plus classes offered to allow students a head start on college coursework.

Many electives that are offered are chosen to help students begin to see what career path they may want to take. Even as young as seventh grade, students can take classes such as criminal justice, coding, finance, and interactive media.

Many people who grow up in Doylestown choose to stay and raise their families here. There are many reasons for that, mostly tied to people loving the small-town type of community. However, it also speaks to the positive experiences that people have had attending Chippewa Local Schools. They remember the excellent teachers, the engaging curriculum, and the plentiful extra curriculars. People want to ensure that their children have the same opportunities to learn and grow.

I can only imagine the cuts that will need to be made if this renewal doesn’t pass. Supporting our school is a good investment not only in our children, but in our community as a whole.

Vote YES on Nov. 8 to continue giving our Chippewa students the best education possible.

Emily Conyers, Doylestown