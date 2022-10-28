ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Lakers close out October with weekend series against Clarkson

By Scott Church - Special to the Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – The Lake Superior State University hockey program (0-3-1) is set for their final nonconference series of October against the Clarkson Golden Knights (1-4-0) with the first puck drop of game one scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:07 p.m.

The Lakers are coming off of a pair of losses to the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (5-0-1), who recently moved up to No. 4 in the latest national polls, and Clarkson split their most recent series against Mercyhurst (1-7-0) in Potsdam, N.Y. Both teams will be trying to regain momentum as they head into conference play next weekend.

The Lakers are 6-6 in the all-time series against Clarkson with the most recent matchup having been a 2-1 loss in 2010.The Golden Knights entered the season with strong expectations and having been ranked No. 17 in the national preseason poll. However, they currently hold a 1-4-0 overall record, and recorded their first win of the season with a 5-1 victory over Mercyhurst on Oct. 22.

Despite the record, Clarkson has multiple players who can make things happen. Nine different Golden Knights earned a point in their lone victory so far this season.

Last season, Clarkson finished the year with a 21-10-6 record that resulted in an ECAC Semifinal loss to Harvard by a final score of 5-3.

Junior Noah Beck leads Clarkson's attack with six points (3G, 3A) so far this season. Meanwhile, as a team, the Golden Knights have blocked 71 shot attempts to help take pressure off of their goaltender.

For the Lakers, sophomore Jordan Venegoni scored the first collegiate goal of his career against Michigan on Oct. 21.

The Sault News

