Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for Oct. 29

By The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
COVID VACCINE – Alliance City Health Department plans a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the updated bi-valent booster from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine St. Clinic is by appointment only. Schedule by calling the agency’s call center at 330-249-1013. Do not contact the Senior Center or Health Department. Bi-valent booster clinic is for those ages 18 and older and completion of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine and 2 months since the last booster.

ALLIANCE LEAF COLLECTION – City of Alliance’s Street Department will kick off its annual leaf pickup program on Nov. 7. Workers will collect large piles of leaves that are raked out to the curb lawn through-out the city. Residents might see crews out earlier, but should be aware these will be training and testing sessions. Residents should not put leaves in the street, as it can be a road hazard, and might bring a citation from police. Leaves cannot be picked up when cars are sitting in front of piles. Do not put garbage, shrubs, tree limbs or yard waste into the piles, as they will not be picked up. Areas of collection and their order – West of Sawburg, Main to State; Rockhill to Sawburg, Main to State; south of State, west of Rockhill; south of State, east of Rockhill; Rockhill to Union, Main to State; north of Main, west of Union; north of Main, east of Union; and east of Union, Main to State. A second sweep through each section will only occur if weather conditions are favorable. Residents can place bagged leaves out along with their regular trash and will be picked up by Kimble Refuse on their regular scheduled trash pick-up day in the event two complete rounds is not possible.

SEBRING HYDRANTS – Village of Sebring will begin flushing fire hydrants Monday. Flushing will begin at the Sebring Water Treatment Plant on Knox School Road and will continue north throughout the village until all hydrants are flushed. Flushing also will affect Maple Ridge and Beloit water customers. Customers might experience fluctuations in pressure and/or discoloration of their water. During periods of discoloration, postpone washing clothes and limit your use of hot water until the cold water clears. Discoloration typically clears within 24 hours.

SEBRING SAFETY – Sebring Village Council’s Safety Committee will meet Nov. 3 immediately after the village’s Planning Commission meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Among items to be discussed are police and fire staffing; levies; and LED street lights.

