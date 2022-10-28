ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs17

German official vows culprits ‘will pay’ for arson attack

BERLIN (AP) — Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m....
cbs17

UK govt under fire for ‘wretched’ migrant center conditions

LONDON (AP) — British politicians from both opposition and governing parties on Monday demanded the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.”. Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston,...
cbs17

Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
cbs17

Violent clashes grip Iran universities as protests persist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian students clashed with security forces at universities across Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported, as videos showed security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at students. Sunday’s violence came as nationwide protests gripped the country despite threats from the country’s paramilitary...

