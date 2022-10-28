Read full article on original website
German official vows culprits ‘will pay’ for arson attack
BERLIN (AP) — Those behind a suspected arson attack on a German hotel intended to house refugee families will be tracked down and held to account, a top security official in eastern Germany said Saturday. Police said windows were broken and a fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m....
UK govt under fire for ‘wretched’ migrant center conditions
LONDON (AP) — British politicians from both opposition and governing parties on Monday demanded the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as “wretched.”. Hundreds of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats have been moved to Manston,...
Emergency calls reveal growing desperation before South Korea Halloween crush
SEOUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Transcripts of the 11 emergency calls made in the hours and minutes before a Halloween party crush killed more than 150 people in Seoul reveal the growing fear of revellers and how they had urged the police to intervene.
Russia warns it may block ships with Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets “for military and sabotage purposes” against its fleet on Monday, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
Fireworks: growing evidence they distress animals builds case to restrict use
The crackle, fizz and bang of fireworks exploding overhead in a shower of intense colours is considered the highlight of many festivals and celebrations. But have you ever taken a moment to imagine how your local wildlife feels about it?. Fear, including the fear of loud noises, is deeply rooted...
Violent clashes grip Iran universities as protests persist
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian students clashed with security forces at universities across Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported, as videos showed security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at students. Sunday’s violence came as nationwide protests gripped the country despite threats from the country’s paramilitary...
