Israel election: what could happen
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israelis are voting in their fifth election in four years in a tight race that pits centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid against right-wing former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, with an array of smaller parties that will set the shape of the next government. Polls suggest Netanyahu’s Likud...
Iran university students strike, piling pressure on rulers
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian university students pressed ahead with sit-down strikes on Tuesday in support of some of the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, ignoring harsh warnings by elite security forces and a bloody crackdown. The Islamic Republic has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations since Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini...
Brazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a third presidential term on Sunday in a remarkable comeback for the country’s first working class president, whose storied political career nearly ended in prison. A former metalworker born to illiterate farm hands, Lula has been...
Lula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly won Sunday’s election, has been cagey about potential Cabinet choices while on the campaign trail, but some names of trusted allies are expected to be in the new government on Jan. 1. They include Workers...
Approval of Japan PM Kishida’s gov’t hits new low, no help from economic plan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Public approval ratings for the government of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touched a new low in one opinion poll and clung near lows in another, hit by his party’s ties to a controversial church and doubts about a massive spending plan. Support slid...
Bolsonaro’s radio silence after Lula victory has Brazil worried
BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 16 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, let alone concede defeat. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks in 12 Brazilian states. The president...
Iran indicts some 1,000 people in Tehran over unrest, Tasnim reports
DUBAI (Reuters) – About 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran over rioting and the trials will be held in public this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the head of the judiciary in the Iranian capital as saying on Monday. Iran has been gripped by protests since...
Pakistan’s Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation. The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part...
Putin says a gas hub can be set up in Turkey quite easily
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies. Putin made his remarks in a news conference. Earlier this month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan...
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
Kremlin: Considering ‘further steps’ over allegation Britain attacked Nord Stream gas pipelines
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday it was considering what “further steps” to take in connection with its allegation that Britain was responsible for an attack on the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel had blown up the Nord...
Ecuador’s Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso on Monday named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country’s new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021. Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned on...
Brazil’s Lula would like to attend COP27 summit, says foreign policy adviser
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is keen on going to the COP27 United Nations climate summit in November, his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim said on Monday, a day after he won the country’s presidential election. “He is interested (in going)...
Biden to ask Congress to act if oil cos don’t lower costs, White House says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday will call on oil and gas companies to invest some of their record profits in lowering costs for American families, a White House official said. “And if they don’t, he will call on Congress to consider requiring oil companies to...
Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports under a U.N. programme despite Russia’s pullout because the shipments offered stability to world food markets. He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala....
China tells U.S. to stop containment and suppression against it
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart that the United States should stop the practice of containment and suppression against China and not create new obstacles to the relationship between the two countries, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday. Wang also...
Oath Keeper saw Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol as ‘Bastille’ moment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A member of the far-right Oath Keepers group who took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 compared it to the 1789 storming of the Bastille prison in the French Revolution on Monday, and said he hoped to “disrupt Congress” from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
India to press rich countries to keep climate fund pledge
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will use next week’s U.N. climate conference to urge rich countries to keep their promise to give $100 billion a year in funding to help developing nations deal with climate change and switch to cleaner energy, two government sources said. New Delhi will...
Egyptian security arrests dozens ahead of COP27 climate summit- rights group
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian security forces have arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the COP27 climate summit, a rights group said. They also briefly detained an Indian activist after he set off on a protest march from Cairo. The arrests come after...
Costa Rica VP says charged in illegal campaign financing case
SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Costa Rica’s Vice President Stephan Brunner said on Monday he had been charged for his alleged role in illicit financing during the electoral campaign of President Rodrigo Chaves, who took office this year. Brunner, a 61-year-old economist who served as Chaves’ campaign treasurer, appeared...
